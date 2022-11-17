ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy Named GLIAC Player of the Year, 16 Bulldogs Earn All-GLIAC Honors

By Tyler Driesenga
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago

The GLIAC announced its end-of-season awards on Thursday afternoon and Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy was named the GLIAC Player of the Year.

Murphy led the Bulldogs with 63 tackles this season and an astounding 18 sacks.

He was far from the only Ferris State player to receive recognition. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year.

Gulker was a force to be reckoned with on the ground this season. Ferris State scored 36 rushing touchdowns as a team. Gulker scored 22 of them and racked up a team-leading 738 rushing yards.

He also completed 41 of his 70 pass attempts for 691 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

16 Ferris State players earned All-GLIAC honors, including nine players on the All-GLIAC First Team: CJ Jefferson, Adam Sieler, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson were First Team selections on offense and Murphy was joined by Konnor Near, Jordan Jones, Sidney McCloud and Cyntell Williams on the defensive side. Marcus Taylor was a First Team selection as a specialist.

Ferris State finished the season 9-1 (5-1 GLIAC), good for second place in the conference. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came in a thrilling 22-21 defeat against bitter rival Grand Valley State. The Lakers are currently the No. 1 team in the country and won the GLIAC with a record of 11-0 (6-0).

Ferris State will face Davenport in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MISportsNow

Vikings Take Heartbreaking Loss in the State Finals to North Branch

BATTLE CREEK – The Cadillac Vikings saw their dream volleyball season end in heartbreak on Saturday night, as they fell to North Branch in the Division 2 State Championship match, 3-0. The first set was an absolutely epic see-saw battle of emotions, as the Vikings ran off 11 straight points in the middle of the set to take a 19-9 lead. But, the Broncos battled back, fighting off five set points and eventually tying the set at 24. Cadillac would have four more set point opportunities from there, but could not close it out, and North Branch took the first set 31-29.
CADILLAC, MI
MISportsNow

Reed City Falls Just Short in 13-12 Semifinal Loss to Negaunee

GAYLORD – The Reed City Coyotes saw their season come to a heartbreaking end with a 13-12 loss in the Div. 6 State Semifinals on Saturday afternoon. Reed City held a 6-0 lead at halftime thanks to a short touchdown run from Noah Morgan. After Negaunee scored to take a 7-6 lead in the third quarter, Morgan scored again early in the fourth to put Reed City on top 12-7. But Reed City was unable to convert the two-point conversion of either of its touchdowns and that proved to be a big factor.
REED CITY, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
