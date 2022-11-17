Ferris State’s Caleb Murphy Named GLIAC Player of the Year, 16 Bulldogs Earn All-GLIAC Honors

The GLIAC announced its end-of-season awards on Thursday afternoon and Ferris State defensive end Caleb Murphy was named the GLIAC Player of the Year.

Murphy led the Bulldogs with 63 tackles this season and an astounding 18 sacks.

He was far from the only Ferris State player to receive recognition. Redshirt freshman quarterback Carson Gulker was named the GLIAC Freshman of the Year.

Gulker was a force to be reckoned with on the ground this season. Ferris State scored 36 rushing touchdowns as a team. Gulker scored 22 of them and racked up a team-leading 738 rushing yards.

He also completed 41 of his 70 pass attempts for 691 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

16 Ferris State players earned All-GLIAC honors, including nine players on the All-GLIAC First Team: CJ Jefferson, Adam Sieler, Tyrese Hunt-Thompson were First Team selections on offense and Murphy was joined by Konnor Near, Jordan Jones, Sidney McCloud and Cyntell Williams on the defensive side. Marcus Taylor was a First Team selection as a specialist.

Ferris State finished the season 9-1 (5-1 GLIAC), good for second place in the conference. The Bulldogs’ lone loss came in a thrilling 22-21 defeat against bitter rival Grand Valley State. The Lakers are currently the No. 1 team in the country and won the GLIAC with a record of 11-0 (6-0).

Ferris State will face Davenport in the first round of the NCAA Division II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. at Top Taggart Field.