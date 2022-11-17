Accused Evansville diamond thief cuts a deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man accused of stealing tens of thousands of diamonds, might have a chance to get the charges against him dropped and not spend any more time in jail.

Reports say Aaron Haire was arrested in November of 2019 and charged with 50 counts of theft. Police say Haire was stealing diamonds from his job at an Evansville jewelry store, Kruckemeyer and Cohn, and auctioning them online.

Police reports indicate the items stolen totaled about $67,000 in value.

According to authorities, the Evansville local made a deal with the prosecutor in which he is ordered to reimburse the store $90,000 within a year. If he can successfully do that, the charges against him will be dropped.

