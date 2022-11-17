SEE IT: Left-wing senators cheer on Starbucks workers striking at over 100 stores



O n Starbucks's famous Red Cup Day on Thursday, workers at more than 100 stores across the U.S. striked , seeking better pay, scheduling, and more staffing.

Among those cheering the workers on were Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) .

Workers at the coffee shop across the country began striking on a particularly busy day for Starbucks. Red Cup Day allows customers to get a limited-edition reusable red cup with their order.

Dubbing the strike the "Red Cup Rebellion," Starbucks Workers United released a map including all participating locations.

"I'm proud to stand with Starbucks workers on strike today across the country. CEO Howard Schultz is illegally union busting and firing workers for organizing. Mr. Schultz, it is time to recognize the stores that unionized and negotiate with workers in good faith. #RedCupRebellion ," wrote Sanders.

Fetterman also pledged solidarity, tweeting "I am proud to give my full support to these workers standing up against @Starbucks ' disgusting union-busting tactics."

In a statement to the Washington Examiner , Starbucks said, "We are aware that union demonstrations are scheduled at a small number of our U.S. company-owned stores," adding that "we respect their right to engage in lawful protest activity — though our focus has been, and continues to be, on uplifting the Starbucks experience for our partners and customers."

"In those stores where partners have elected union representation, we have been willing and continue to urge the union to meet us at the bargaining table to move the process forward in good faith," it explained.

Photos and videos posted to social media show Starbucks workers in various cities protesting outside the store. Some are holding signs, while others have special red cups distributed by the union. One location even brought a giant inflatable rat to participate.



In October, Starbucks reported filing 22 charges against the union for failing to negotiate in good faith. "It was our sincere hope that the issue would be resolved swiftly, and we could begin bargaining. Unfortunately, Workers United representatives continued to thwart NLRB rules throughout the week, resulting in extensive and wholly unnecessary delays that negatively affect our partners," it said in a blog post.