WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers and lake-effect snow in the far north will wind down Saturday night. For the rest of the area, partly cloudy, brisk, and cold tonight. Lows by morning on Sunday will drop to near zero, while wind chills are forecast to range from -5° to -15°. The record low for Wausau on Sunday morning is -3° set in 1921, and if the winds decrease prior to daybreak, the record could be challenged.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO