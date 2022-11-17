Read full article on original website
WSAW
UWSP coach Shirley Egner honored with court dedication
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -Longtime UW-Stevens Point women’s basketball coach Shirley Egner was honored Saturday at halftime of the team’s game against North Central College. The school dedicated the court at Berg Gym in her name, now known as ‘Shirley Egner Court.’. Egner, who retired after last...
WSAW
College wrestlers who rapidly cut weight more prone to injury
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Collegiate wrestlers who cut weight through dehydration to compete at a lower weight class were more likely to be injured during competition and no more likely to win, according to a new study from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Wrestlers compete...
WSAW
56th annual Venison Feed event in Tomahawk sets tone for deer season in the Northwoods
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The sizzling of venison burgers filled the air at the annual Venison Feed in Tomahawk. 1,600 burgers were handed out to hundreds of hunters. “Fried onions, can’t beat it,” says Jim Schwab of Madison. All burgers were free and were more than delicious. “Our...
WSAW
1 facing charges in fatal Portage County crash
AMHERST JUNCTION, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 58-year-old man who died Friday as a result of a traffic crash. The victim has been identified as Miguel Angel Hernandez-Valdivia, of Appleton. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. on Highway 10...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Good travel weather leading up to Thanksgiving
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Clear to partly cloudy Sunday night and rather chilly with lows in the low 10s north, mid to upper 10s central and south. Monday features more times of sun than clouds with highs rebounding into the low 30s. The moderating trend in temperatures continues on Tuesday...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Feeling like a December this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Snow showers and lake-effect snow in the far north will wind down Saturday night. For the rest of the area, partly cloudy, brisk, and cold tonight. Lows by morning on Sunday will drop to near zero, while wind chills are forecast to range from -5° to -15°. The record low for Wausau on Sunday morning is -3° set in 1921, and if the winds decrease prior to daybreak, the record could be challenged.
WSAW
Benefit account established for family of Marshfield woman killed by ex-husband
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A memorial fund has been established to help the family of a woman who was killed by her ex-husband on Nov. 15. Investigators said they found the body of Melissa Wright in her Marshfield home after a coworker became concerned that Wright did not show up for work. Marshfield Police said Wright’s ex-husband broke into the home and killed her, before fatally injuring himself.
WSAW
Rotary Winter Wonderland to open Friday
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For the last 17 years, families have visited Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield to a display containing more than 2 million lights. Volunteers have been hard at work since October. There are two different ways to experience the lights. People can drive their cars through one display...
WSAW
The Hannah Center helping women in crisis
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - For nearly three decades, an organization known as the Hannah Center in Marshfield has helped women in crisis, but now they have decided it is time to expand into Wisconsin Rapids. In June, they hit their goal of raising $1 million. The expansion is crucial according...
WSAW
Thanksgiving holiday travelers asked to plan ahead, eliminate distractions
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re traveling this week to celebrate Thanksgiving, you won’t be alone. This year, AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel for Thanksgiving – it’s expected to be the third busiest for Thanksgiving travel since AAA started tracking in 2000. The Wisconsin...
WSAW
Wausau Salvation Army serving free holiday meals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thanks to generous donors, The Salvation Army of Wausau will be serving free Thanksgiving meals with all the trimmings on Nov. 22 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. There have been rumors from elves that an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Klaus may make an appearance. Everyone in...
WSAW
Rogalla’s Choose & Cut Christmas Trees uses family business to help other families find the perfect tree
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Being in business for nearly four decades, Rogalla’s has plenty of experience helping people find the right Christmas tree. Where the atmosphere has never changed. “You can just feel the happiness,” says Dan Rogalla, Owner, Rogalla’s Choose and Cut Christmas Trees. “People come out here,...
WSAW
Fleet Farm shares its hottest toys gift guide
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - ‘Tis the season to start thinking about what you’re getting all the good girls and boys in your life for Christmas. And if you don’t have a list to check twice Fleet Farm is here to help with Toyland 2022. “Toyland is one...
