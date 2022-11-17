ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
chadroneagles.com

Eight place at Younes Hospitality Open

KEARNEY, Neb. -- November 20, 2022 -- Eight Chadron State College men's wrestlers placed on Saturday at the Younes Hospitality Open in Kearney, hosted at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Three men placed in the Elite brackets, where primarily varsity wrestlers and veterans compete, while five were in the Amateur brackets...
CHADRON, NE
tsln.com

Sonderup: A Pedigree All Their Own

Now a staple element of the Nebraska State Fair, Papa Tom’s BBQ stand knows their way around a butcher’s block, and for good reason. “Thirteen years ago, the state fair board came to me and asked if I would serve exhibitors breakfast if they set up a booth for me behind the cattle barns,” said Tom Sonderup who transformed the booth into a food truck. — Sonderup: A Pedigree All Their Own.
FULLERTON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UNK's Davis nominated again for Harlon Hill Trophy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A list of 48 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated for the 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year. A total of 12 nominees hail from Super Region 1, 11 from Super Region 2, 14 from Super...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery

KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Eagles to host Kearney Lopers Tuesday night

CHADRON, Neb. -- November 21, 2022 -- After losing a traumatic 69-68 decision to the Sioux Falls Cougars on Saturday, the Chadron State College men's basketball team will be back in action at home at 7 o'clock Tuesday night in the Chicoine Center at CSC against the Nebraska-Kearney Lopers. Sioux...
CHADRON, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman connected to international scam network

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is facing two felony charges after stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly victims as part of a larger network of scammers with ties to Ghana. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Constance Reimers, 65, on Wednesday based on an...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
NebraskaTV

Parkview Christian wins D6 State Championship

Parkview Christian capped off an incredible season winning the D6 state championship cruising to a 50-25 win over Pawnee City on Friday at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium in Kearney. Chandler Page rushed for 281 yards and two touchdowns leading the way for the Patriots who became the first Lincoln High School to win a NSAA State football title since 2011.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Delays push back opening of Grand Island Casino

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Residents will have to wait a little while longer to test their luck. The temporary location of the Grand Island Casino Resort, inside the concourse at Fonner Park was suppose to be up and running before Thanksgiving; but that’s not going to happen. Delays...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident

(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Temporary Casino Getting Closer To Opening

There has been lots of casino talk this week in Hastings, in Grand Island, Fonner Park will soon have the temporary casino up and operational. Officials yesterday confirmed they are aiming to have construction ready by mid-December.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Buffalo County Democrats will celebrate election wins Monday

KEARNEY — When they meet on Monday, the Buffalo County Democrats will plan for post-election next steps. That will include celebrating wins in November, involvement in and monitoring of local and state boards and legislative bodies, and looking ahead to election 2024. Registered Democrats are encouraged to attend this month’s meeting to connect with other Democrats in solidarity and a common vision.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Channel Nebraska

Meth-related charges put Grand Island man in prison for 10 years

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison on meth-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 37-year-old Raymond L. Moreno, of Grand Island, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Monday. Moreno received 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual) and 120 months in prison for one count of distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (actual). The two sentences will be served at the same time and he will be placed on supervised release for 5 years after them. There is no parole in the federal system.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Mary Lanning Healthcare restricting visitors due to COVID, RSV

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mary Lanning Healthcare announced temporary visitor restrictions Friday, due to the high levels of COVID, RSV and other respiratory illness among children in the Hastings area. In a statement, Mary Lanning said visitors must be at least 14 years old in order to visit the Family...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Railside lights up for Christmas

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Christmas has arrived in Grand Island. The Railside Christmas tree and the festoon lights are now lightning up six blocks of downtown. During the weekend, the festoon lights will be on 24 hours. During weeknights, so will the Christmas tree. Executive director of Railside, Sherry Siwinski...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Monday 11-21

Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Homestead of Hastings, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: 4 - 215 70 R15 Tires best offer, Looking for: Junk Guy, 402-469-3152. For sale: Roaster $10, Washer and Dryer $350...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hall County Courthouse evacuated Thursday

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hall County Courthouse had to be evacuated Thursday while sheriff’s deputies investigated a bomb threat. Sheriff Rick Conrad said the initial call came in at 12:47 p.m. Conrad said the threat indicated that a bomb would go off soon. Employees and visitors left the courthouse while deputies searched the building. Conrad said nothing was found. He said there are no suspects so far.
