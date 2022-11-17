NEIGHBORHOOD may not currently be on every sneaker enthusiast’s mind, but the Japanese imprint has recently teamed up with adidas to change that. On November 28th, the Shinsuke Takizawa-established brand will release two NMD R1 styles in NEIGHBORHOOD-appropriate color combinations: “Night Navy” and “Core Black”. BOOST cushioning underfoot keeps each pair from simply offering tonal looks, although the paisley print covering the entirety of the PRIMEKNIT uppers does so too. The Far East Asian institution’s name is stamped onto the lateral forefoot’s midsole plug, with co-branding appearing sparsely across the remainder of the shoe. Together, each aforementioned component creates a proposition in-line of both brands’ past collaborations for modern audiences.

4 HOURS AGO