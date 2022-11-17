Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
This Nike Air Cross Trainer Low Screams An Early 90s Aesthetic
Following a dominant return at the beginning of 2021, the Nike Air Cross Trainer Low is seemingly reviving its early season releases with 2023 set to debut a”Volt” and “Royal” accented proposition pulled directly from the footwear section of a 90’s catalog. Fueling its perforated...
sneakernews.com
Sean Wotherspoon Teases Upcoming 2023 adidas Collaborations
Sean Wotherspoon has been on a tear throughout 2022. Continuing to extend his collaborative offerings with The Three Stripes while simultaneously tapping into the cultural avenues of his childhood, most recently setting forth a Hot Wheels x adidas Originals capsule collection. Now, the multi-hyphenate’s titular palette choice is being extended...
sneakernews.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Brings Paisley Print To The adidas NMD R1
NEIGHBORHOOD may not currently be on every sneaker enthusiast’s mind, but the Japanese imprint has recently teamed up with adidas to change that. On November 28th, the Shinsuke Takizawa-established brand will release two NMD R1 styles in NEIGHBORHOOD-appropriate color combinations: “Night Navy” and “Core Black”. BOOST cushioning underfoot keeps each pair from simply offering tonal looks, although the paisley print covering the entirety of the PRIMEKNIT uppers does so too. The Far East Asian institution’s name is stamped onto the lateral forefoot’s midsole plug, with co-branding appearing sparsely across the remainder of the shoe. Together, each aforementioned component creates a proposition in-line of both brands’ past collaborations for modern audiences.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 37 Low Appears In Concord Blue And Arctic Orange
As is customary with Jordan Brand’s continuation of His Airness’ signature series, lighter, low-cut propositions begin to enter the market halfway through the original constructions life cycle. Speeding up the aforementioned timetable, recently leaked images give us a look at the second Air Jordan 37 Low, anchored by heavy sampling of “Concord Blue”.
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Canvas Arriving With Light Purple Shades
Both Nike and Jordan Brand are constantly repurposing old ideas for new releases. This Air Jordan 1 Mid is further proof of that, as it incorporates not only a familiar Swoosh but also a canvas construction not completely unlike that of the AJKO. The color blocking, too, is somewhat reminiscent...
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 1906R Gets Ready For The Dark With “Neon Nights”
Over the past few weeks tonal neutrals and autumn-inspired colorways have continued to fuel the New Balance 1906R. The latest construction however, remains disparate in every possible way through a neon-hued multi-color ensemble. In an effort to embolden the already titular color palette, the silhouette employs a jet-black mesh base...
sneakernews.com
Lucky Green Lands On This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues to propel Michael Jordan’s sneaker legacy forward, arriving in both new and familiar styles for casual and savvy sneaker fans alike. Recently, a women’s-exclusive pair of the mid-top Air Jordan emerged in a simple, but compelling green and white color combination. Reminiscent of past nods to the Boston Celtics, the unreleased sneaker features an all white leather base, allowing for the slightest contrast to revel in the spotlight. Eye-catching green, then, animates everything from the profile swooshes to ankle straps, with the latter featuring iconic “Wings” logos on the lateral side. Jumpman branding on the top of the tongue also boasts a black-colored finish, as does the outsole underfoot. Together, each aforementioned component creates another heritage-friendly Air Jordan 1 for the modern day.
The 15 Best Gifts for Watch Collectors, From Hublot and Patek to Books on Rolex
If you’d like to give the gift of time this holiday season, consider one of the 10 wristwatches featured below. Our list of the best gifts for watch collectors has something for everyone, from watch collectors-in-training to veterans of the horological scene. But don’t delay—supplies of these instantly shoppable timepieces are bound to dwindle fast. Bovet Récital 29 The skeletonized Récital 29 by Bovet features a number of elements sure to enchant watch lovers. For starters, check out the 42 mm stainless steel model’s innovative “writing slope” case, designed by the brand’s owner, Pascal Raffy, to make it easy to see the...
sneakernews.com
Canvas And Leather Comes Together On A Nike Dunk Low “Green/Cream” For 2023
The Nike Dunk Low has become more easily available over the last 11 months thanks to restocks and a wider array of options. Ahead of 2023, the iconic silhouette emerged in a new canvas and leather build sure to see some wear during the year’s warmer seasons. Unlike few...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Max 95 Returns In “Metallic Silver” And With Toggle Lacing For Women
Despite no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own, the Nike Air Max 95 has formed an important part of the Swoosh’s product lineup throughout 2022. Recently, the mid-1990s proposition reemerged in a “Metallic Silver”, “Alabaster”, and “Black” colorway exclusively for women.
sneakernews.com
The Next Nike Air Max Terrascape 97 Pairs Bright Yellow With Rich Maroon
Although anticipation surrounding the Nike Air Max 97‘s 25th anniversary has died down a bit after the re-release of the “Silver Bullets”, Christian Tresser’s iconic design continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s roster of products. Recently, the mountain bike-inspired creation emerged in...
sneakernews.com
Nike Affixes Snakeskin Swooshes To This Upcoming Air Force 1 Mid
Following countless 40th Anniversary releases as well as collaborations with the likes of Off-White and CdG, the Air Force 1 Mid is now back in the conversation. And to close out one of its busiest years in a long, long while, Nike is giving the silhouette a taste of luxury, reupholstering its Swoosh and heel tab with a premium snakeskin.
sneakernews.com
The New Balance 920 Lands In Navy And Grey
Following a collaborative offering with Patta back in 2020, the New Balance 920‘s catalog expanded rapidly in the way of collaborations and inline styles. And in regards to the latter, countless pairs are continuing to be added to the shelves, such as this newly-revealed navy and grey colorway. New...
sneakernews.com
DJ Khaled’s Iconic Sneaker Closet Is Now On Airbnb
Disc Jockey. Record executive. Anthem producer. Franchisee. Entrepreneur. DJ Khaled has held all of these titles over the last 30 years, and will soon add another one to the list: Airbnb Host. To celebrate the release of his Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” collaboration, the self-proclaimed “sneakerhead from birth”...
sneakernews.com
This Jordan Series 01 Implores You To Swing For The Fence
Inspired by MJ’s short-lived baseball career, the Jordan Series 01 has continued to expand upon the brand’s lifestyle-centric silhouettes. After experimenting with varying samples of plush textiles, the latest construction stays true to its leather build while enacting a bevy of spring-time hues. Painting its forefoot in light...
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Surfaces In New “Mint Foam” Colorway
Alongside the original Dunk Low, Nike offers numerous offshoots. And joining the Dunk Low Disrupt and Dunk Low Scrap is none other than the Dunk Low Remastered, which has been revealed in several colorways over the course of the last few months. The “Mint Foam” is but its latest, and will likely join many a different style upon the model’s 2023 debut.
sneakernews.com
The Women’s Air Jordan 1 Mid Brightens Up With Aqua And Peach Tones
While the Air Jordan 1 Mid is no where near upending the popularity of its high-top construction, the silhouette continues to drive Jordan Brand’s offerings forward. Such is the case with the latest women’s- exclusive proposition, extending an early springtime aesthetic unto the latest build. Centered on its...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Canvas Gets Tinted In Orange
Through constant innovation and ode’s to timeless colorways, the Air Jordan 1 Low continues expand Jordan Brand’s lifestyle-centric offerings. Case in point? Its many off-shoot collections, with the latest near-clad canvas construction of the silhouette coming dyed in titular orange hues. Employing a tried-and-true two-toned upper, light golden...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” Headlines The Best Releases Of The Week
The Air Jordan 1 “Lost & Found” has come and gone, and it’s likely many are planning to sleep through the rest of the year’s drops. There’s still plenty to be excited about, however, including but not limited to the Air Jordan 6 “Black/Metallic Silver” and the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry,” the former of which headlines this upcoming week’s best sneaker releases.
sneakernews.com
First Look At The Air Jordan 3 GS “Dunk On Mars”
Throughout 2022 the burnt orange hue of “Mars Stone” has been expeditiously employed across The Swooshes roster of lifestyle silhouettes. Elsewhere, Jordan Brand has been slowly unveiling its own slate of models for the new year, casting the latter shade as a dominant inclusion on the upcoming grade school-exclusive Air Jordan 3.
Comments / 0