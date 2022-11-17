ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Dismissal motion could delay abortion challenge for months

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that he wants his lawsuit challenging the state's 173-year-old abortion ban to move quickly through the courts, but it could be months before anything happens after defense attorneys signaled they would try to dismiss it next year. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

An unlikely hub for big-tech challengers emerges in Utah

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For decades, conservative economic thought on the virtues of the free market has reigned supreme in American jurisprudence, nourished by scholars at places such as the University of Chicago and George Mason University. The University of Utah is looking...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy