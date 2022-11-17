Largo man finds ‘gold’ at Publix after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man found “gold” after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix store.
The Florida Lottery announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office
Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.
Shukas bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The $30 game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery said your chances of winning are one-in-2.59.
According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there is one top prize of $15 million remaining in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. There are six prizes of $1 million remaining.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
