Largo, FL

Largo man finds ‘gold’ at Publix after buying $1M winning scratch-off ticket

By Katlyn Brieskorn
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=011WHF_0jEoWH6Z00

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Largo man found “gold” after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket at a Publix store.

The Florida Lottery announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Tampa District Office

Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.

Shukas bought the winning scratch-off ticket at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 game launched in February 2021 and features four top prizes of $15 million. The game also features 24 prizes of $1 million. The Florida Lottery said your chances of winning are one-in-2.59.

According to the Florida Lottery’s website, there is one top prize of $15 million remaining in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch-off game. There are six prizes of $1 million remaining.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

