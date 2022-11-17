Read full article on original website
cottagesgardens.com
An Asheville Estate Puts a Modernized Spin on the Traditional Tudor
A home is a labor of love, and that couldn’t be more true for this impressive estate in Asheville, North Carolina. For over ten years, Doug Stratton waited for the perfect moment to transform the vacant land he purchased into a comfortable and contemporary abode worth envying. Stratton is, after all, the Principal Designer of Stratton Design Group and this project would not only be a gem in the company’s portfolio but would become Stratton’s family home upon completion.
Hyperallergic
Ousted Trustee Describes “Culture of Fear” at Asheville Art Museum
An Asheville Museum of Art board member and volunteer docent who spoke publicly about allegations of worker mistreatment at the museum has been ousted from her post, the Asheville Watchdog reported. Former trustee Michelle Weitzman claims her removal was a retaliatory action by the North Carolina institution’s director, Pamela Myers, following an extensive investigation by the Watchdog into accusations of verbal and emotional hostility and a “toxic” workplace at the North Carolina institution.
WLOS.com
"We love you & we're here to support you" Vigil hosted in honor of Trans Remembrance Day
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — On Sunday afternoon in Hendersonville, many gathered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ for their annual vigil in honor of Transgender Day of Remembrance. They grieved for the many members of the trans community that have been lost around the world this year...
Mountain Xpress
The enduring joys of Beaver Lake
Frederick Law Olmsted, the famed landscape architect who designed the grounds of Biltmore, wrote that enjoying natural scenery “employs the mind without fatigue and yet exercises it; tranquilizes it and yet enlivens it.” Those paradoxes accompany me whenever I visit Asheville’s Beaver Lake. About five days out...
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The 25+ Best Western NC Christmas Events in Asheville, Bryson City & Beyond!
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. There’s nothing quite like celebrating the holiday season in a magical place, and many small mountain towns offer special NC Christmas Events. From parades and shopping to dazzling Christmas lights and meetings...
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned North Carolina Amusement Park
North Carolina is home to quite a few abandoned places but none are quite as fascinating as this western-themed amusement part that was left to decay right in the middle of the woods. The park had plans of reopening several times in recent years but to no avail, keep reading to learn more.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Shop Talk: American Nails AVL
Born in Vietnam, Thang Chu moved with his family to Los Angeles when he was nine years old. “My parents started a nail business in California,” he says. “When I was 13, we moved to Asheville and brought the family business with us.”. Thang took over his...
WLOS.com
'Huge demand:' Buncombe County residents get needed info at WNC Affordable Housing Fair
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County residents received valuable resources at the Western North Carolina Affordable Housing Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. The East Asheville Library hosted 10 nonprofit agencies that provided information for every level of housing need. This marked the third year that Buncombe County Public Libraries...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
avlwatchdog.org
After protests, are there fewer visitors at Vance birthplace site?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: With all the controversy over Zebulon Vance, the former Civil War governor of North Carolina and a U.S. Senator, how much has visitation dropped off at the Vance Birthplace near Weaverville? Any chance of that place closing down?
Mountain Xpress
Culture war comes to Asheville school board
Although the Buncombe County Board of Education has played host in recent years to battles over cultural issues, including critical race theory and sexuality education, such conversations have largely been absent from Asheville’s school district. That changed during recent meetings of the Asheville City Board of Education. The school...
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Sustainability: Asheville’s Animal Haven is a Sanctuary That Rescues, Rehabilitates Farm Animals
Potbelly pigs who are oh-so-cute when babies but grow into grunting, 100-pound adults. Hens too old to lay eggs. Goats no longer producing milk. A gorgeous Hereford cow born blind. These are just some of the animals who reside at Animal Haven in East Asheville, the nonprofit that rescues and...
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
avlwatchdog.org
Trustee Who Criticized Director Is Ousted from Art Museum Board
An outspoken member of the Asheville Art Museum’s board, the only current trustee to speak publicly about employee complaints of mistreatment, was ousted from the board Tuesday and removed as a museum volunteer. “I don’t do this lightly,” said Paul Saenger, chair of the museum’s Board of Trustees, according...
theurbannews.com
Buncombe County Accepting Applications for Community Reparations Commission
The Community Reparations Commission is charged with coming up with recommendations to City Council and the Board of Commissioners to repair the harm done by decades of racial discrimination and systemic oppression against Black residents. The reparations process focuses on five impact areas which include housing, economic development, health, education, and criminal justice.
wspa.com
Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers Happening This Weekend
This weekend Asheville has gone to the “cats” as the Land of the Sky Cat Fanciers is in town ready to show you some amazing cat breeds. Laura Barber is here with “Taco Tuesday” to tell you more.
WLOS.com
Asheville area's only federally-licensed nonprofit wildlife rehab facility seeks to expand
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local wildlife rehabilitation center is struggling to keep up with demand. Wild for Life: Center for Rehabilitation of Wildlife Inc. has outgrown its current setup and has plans to expand upon its 15-acre property by building a 4,000-square-foot facility. The price tag is estimated to be more than $1 million, but money is tight. Wild for Life’s annual $40,000 budget (primarily funded via donations) is already stretched thin, co-founder Mary Beth Bryman said.
kiss951.com
Two Carolina Cities Named Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.
If you are looking to take a little romantic getaway you might be in luck! Everyone loves a romantic getaway with their significant other. You get to unwind, connect and be with the person that makes you the happiest (or somewhat happy). Either way, it’s great to know some of the best romantic getaways. But, the fact that two of the country’s most romantic cities are within driving distance so it may be time to start planning a little baecation.
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
