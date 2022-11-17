Read full article on original website
And the winner of the ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions is ...
Who won the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions 2022? Did Amy Schneider win the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions 2022? Amy Schneider beat Andrew He and Sam Buttrey to win the “Jeopardy!” 2022 Tournament of Champions.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
John Stamos Reveals Death of Barry Keenan, Who Kidnapped Frank Sinatra Jr.
The mastermind behind the 1963 kidnapping of Frank Sinatra, Jr. has died. Actor John Stamos confirmed such in a social media post. He says Barry Keenan penned a letter to him detailing his decision to take his own life. Just days after JFK's November 1963 assassination, Keenan led Frank a 19-year-old Frank Jr. out of his hotel room in Lake Tahoe at gunpoint. He held him for ransom in an LA home, demanding $240,000 from his superstar father. Keenan and his co-conspirators got their money, but were quickly arrested soon after Frank Jr.'s release, and later convicted in a widely covered court case. The story is now the subject of a new podcast, Snatching Sinatra.
Famed R&B Singer Dies
Famed R&B and Hip Hop singer B. Smyth has died at the young age of 28, according to the New York Post. Smith’s real name was Brandon Smith. Smith’s brother Denzil announced his brother’s passing on Smith’s Instagram page.
MGK Wore A Spiky Suit To The AMAs Last Night, And I Have Several Questions, Such As, "How Did He Sit In That Thing?!"
You can look, but don't you touch!
Amber Riley and Wayne Brady look to make history as first celebs to win both ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘The Masked Singer’
Reality TV history is on the line as two celebrities look to become the first entertainers to win both “Dancing With the Stars” and “The Masked Singer.” It’s certainly a possibility for Wayne Brady, a Season 31 finalist on “DWTS” along with his partner Witney Carson. The “Let’s Make a Deal” host won Season 2 of “The Masked Singer” disguised as Fox in 2019. He will have to defeat Charli D’Amelio, Shangela and Gabby Windey to bookend his Golden Mask with a Mirrorball Trophy. SEE ‘Dancing with the Stars’ slugfest: Why this may be the closest battle for the Mirror Ball...
'Love Is Blind' Stars Confirm Breakup Amid Cheating Claims
Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have split amid allegations of infidelity. Alagbada took to his Instagram Story Sunday to confirm the end of his relationship with his former fiancée after two women publicly accused him of being romantically involved with them during his relationship with Ross.
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
'The Conners': Beloved 'Roseanne' Character Reveals Major Illness
The Conners already set the bar high for its Thanksgiving episode, welcoming back a Roseanne alum for the first time in two years. But the details from the episode became a heartbreaking reminder of why the classic series continues to be a hit with fans. Estelle Parsons' return as Jackie...
Chris Hemsworth Makes Career Decision After Alzheimer's News
Chris Hemsworth is following his surprising Alzheimer's revelation to make a change in his acting career. For the new Disney+ series, Limitless, Hemsworth discovered he had an "increased risk" of Alzheimer's disease due to two copies of the APOE4 gene. He received these genes from each of his parents. The...
Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows
Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"
'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Cheryl Burke Reportedly Wants Len Goodman's Judge Spot
Cheryl Burke made headlines on Sunday after revealing her appearance on Monday's Dancing With the Stars will be her final dance. The decision comes a week after head judge Len Goodman is also stepping down after this season, marking a lot of change for fans after a season defined by it.
Emily Ratajkowski Subtly Reacts to Pete Davidson Dating Headlines
Emily Ratajkowski gave the most subtle acknowledgment to the rumors that she is dating Pete Davidson on Friday. Although the model and actress has not commented on the widespread rumors yet, she did "like" one tweet about the story on Friday. That tweet came from none other than singer Dionne Warwick, who joked: "I will be dating Pete Davidson next."
Jenna Ortega: Meet the Wednesday Addams Actress and Gen Z Scream Queen
Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's brightest young stars. At just twenty years old, the starlet already has many accomplishments. Ortega most recently appeared in Ti West's horror thriller X and the indie film The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW 2021. In 2014, Ortega rose to fame as young Jane in the critically acclaimed series Jane the Virgin. Additionally, she lent her voice to an animated show Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, and starred in the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Netflix's upcoming Wednesday, a series based on Tim Burton's The Addams Family, she will play Wednesday Addams. The fifth installment of the Scream franchise boosted Ortega's profile due to her role as Tara Carpenter in the 2022 movie. In addition to performing well opposite returning stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell, Ortega shined bright enough to win an MTV Movie Award for "Most Frightened Performance." Her other upcoming credits include Miller's Girl and Finestkind and the next Scream sequel. Besides her work in film and television, Ortega wrote It's All Love, which contains anecdotes about her life meant to be inspiring and encouraging. Besides her many accolades, she also has over nine million Instagram followers. But how exactly did she get her start? And what is her connection to Disney? Read on to find out more about the Wednesday star.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton to Co-Host New Year's Eve Special
NBC has announced Miley Cyrus' co-host for this year's New Year's Eve broadcast – the legendary Dolly Parton. This will be Cyrus' second year hosting Miley's New Year's Eve Party, but the special already has some die-hard fans. The combination of Cyrus and Parton is sure to pique even more interest in the broadcast.
Pink Praises Olivia Newton John Before Stunning Tribute to Late Star at 2022 AMAs
The 2022 American Music Awards were graced by Pink's moving tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John in her second performance of the night. Taking to the stage, the singer flawlessly belted the high notes on the classic Grease ballad, "Hopelessly Devoted to You," which Newton-John famously sang as Sandy in the 1978 film. In contrast to most of the night's other performances, Pink didn't have backup dancers or flashing lights to accompany her. Still, this extra space allowed the song's powerful, emotional nature to shine, and Newton-John's portraits behind her made the tribute even more moving.
HGTV Renews Popular Series for Season 3
HGTV has ordered a third season of Jenn Todryk's popular series No Demo Reno, Deadline reports. Todryk and her team will get to work in a new 12-episode season of the HGTV series, which follows the designer as she combines clever design solutions and cost-saving ideas to completely overhaul the homes of her clients without major demolition. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023.
Major Bravo Show Canceled
Kandi & the Gang, the spinoff that starred Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kandi Burruss, has been canceled. As Deadline noted, Burruss confirmed that the show was canceled during an Amazon Live broadcast. The first and only season of Kandi & the Gang premiered on Bravo in March. While on the...
'Teen Mom': Jenelle Evans Goes Blonde in New Photos
Jenelle Evans is blonde. The MTV reality star shared her new hairstyle in an Instagram post. "After 4 hours.. this masterpiece was complete by @ktina29 ! We stripped out the pink which left perfect blonde highlights. Added overall highlights and a money piece in front. Lastly, touched up roots to dark brown. I've been to her for years in the past, and she has always known my hair the best. I couldn't love my hair more than I ever have in my life! THANK YOU A MILLION!" she wrote.
