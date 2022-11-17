Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
Authorities still urge caution on area roads following record breaking snowfall
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As West Michigan digs out from record breaking snowfall for November, authorities are reminding motorists to not let their guard down on the roads now that the snow has finally let up. The snowstorm over the last few days resulted in dozens of slide...
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
Many holiday activities part of Kalamazoo’s annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, November 25
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo will host its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday, November 25 in Bronson Park. Festivities are planned from 5 to 7 p.m., with the lighting of the park at approximately 6 p.m. Activities will include music and dance performances, crafts...
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
BC Christmas Parade organizers hoping to reschedule event after Saturday’s postponement
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Mother Nature turned into a real Grinch over the weekend as the winter storm which socked some areas with almost two feet of snow forced organizers to postpone the Battle Creek Christmas Parade. The announcement was made on Friday as the City of Battle...
Kalamazoo County Jail dealing with court backlog challenges caused by COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — While most of us have gotten back to normal routines post-pandemic, not everyone has. Some inmates at the Kalamazoo County Jail will be spending a second Thanksgiving away from their families, because of the court backlog caused by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the jail...
Arrests made by KDPS in weekend burglary investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police have arrested four suspects over the weekend during a burglary investigation. It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 as officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a business in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street.
Federal drug and gun crime charges for Kalamazoo man following KVET investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with federal drug and gun crimes following an investigation by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team [also known as KVET]. 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; felon in possession...
