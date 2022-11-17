ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek city offices closed for Thanksgiving holiday

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The city’s administrative offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday. For Thanksgiving Day Thursday, Battle Creek Transit bus, Tele-Transit, and BCGo services are canceled. Republic Services, the city’s garbage and recycling hauler, is closed, with a one-day pickup delay for neighbors with Thursday and Friday pickup.
Arrests made by KDPS in weekend burglary investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police have arrested four suspects over the weekend during a burglary investigation. It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, November 19 as officers responded to reports of a breaking and entering at a business in the 2100 block of South Burdick Street.
