Shiocton, WI

Shiocton football finishes Cinderella run with silver ball

By Matt Reynoldson
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – In the words of Shiocton’s coaches and players, everyone counted them out. But on this day, they were one of the last two teams standing in Division 7.

The Chiefs fell 41-7 to undefeated No. 1 Regis in the D7 state championship game, finishing the season at 11-3 with their first state berth since their lone title in 2013.

After knocking off defending state champ Reedsville and two No. 1 seeds throughout the playoffs, Shiocton hoped its momentum would carry against the top team in the state, but the physical Ramblers were just too strong.

On the first play from scrimmage, Regis running back Zander Rockow broke off a 65-yard touchdown run to give the Ramblers a 6-0 lead.

Regis extended that to 14-0 on their next drive, eventually building the lead to 28-0 by halftime.

With the Ramblers closing in on a state title thanks to Rockow’s D7 championship-record 251 rushing yards, the game switched to a running clock in the fourth quarter.

That’s when the Chiefs put together a true character drive – 10 plays, 78 yards, and almost seven minutes off the clock, punching in a four-yard Cade Stingle touchdown to get on the board with 35 seconds remaining.

The score was a tip of the cap to everything Shiocton accomplished this season, battling through a rugged CWC-Large conference, sprinting through the playoffs despite being an underdog in four of their five games, and clinching the first state berth since 2013.

Despite losing senior leaders like Stingle and quarterback Dawson Schmidt, the Chiefs are set up for success in the future under head coach Brock Pahlow.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

