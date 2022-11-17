AEW News: Fight Forever Reveal Scheduled for Full Gear, Saraya Hypes Britt Baker Match, AEW Stars Visit Students

Read full article on original website
Sting Proves He’s Not Darby Allin’s Weakness With Victory at AEW Full Gear
Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal had claimed that Sting was Darby Allin’s weakness, but the Stinger proved otherwise at AEW Full Gear. Sting and Darby managed to pick up the win, as Sting hit Lethal with a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Darby to win.
Jade Cargill Defeats Nyla Rose, Retains TBS Title at AEW Full Gear
The undefeated streak and TBS title reign of Jade Cargill continued at AEW Full Gear tonight after she beat Nyla Rose. The match saw Jade powerbomb Nyla at one point, while Nyla hit the Jaded on Cargill. Finally, after Nyla missed a dive from the top, Cargill hit Jaded to retain. She is now 42-0 in AEW.
Saraya Comments On In-Ring Return At AEW Full Gear
Saraya had her first wrestling match in five years tonight at AEW Full Gear, defeating Britt Baker. After initially feigning problems with her neck, Saraya fought an entire match against Baker and eventually won with the move formerly known as the RamPaige. She celebrated with her brother Zak Zodiac when the match was over.
Samoa Joe Wins TNT Championship At AEW Full Gear (Clips)
In a shocking finish, Samoa Joe walked away from AEW Full Gear with both the AEW TNT title and the ROH Television title. The ROH belt was not on the line in the match. At the end of the match, Wardlow hit three powerbombs on Powerhouse Hobbs, and when he went for a fourth, Joe hit him in the back of the head with a title belt. He then applied a choke to Hobbs to get the submission victory.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Kevin Nash & Ken Shamrock Cast in Upcoming Sci-Fi Action Movie Fight Another Day
– Deadline that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash and former WWE Superstar and UFC Champion Ken SHamrock have joined the cast of the upcoming independent production, Fight Another Day. The project is an action movie for Kemodo Entertainment and High Star Entertainment. The film shoot has already begun in Torono.
Tony Khan Gives Updates On Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole After AEW Full Gear
Tony Khan provided a little bit of an update on some missing AEW stars in Miro, Andrade El Idolo, Hangman Page & Adam Cole after AEW Full Gear. Khan was asked in the post-show media scrum about the four, who have been off TV for a while. Page and Cole...
William Regal On How A Promo Changed Jon Moxley’s Career, Triple H’s Reaction, Learning About Moxley Before FCW
On a recent edition of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal explained how Jon Moxley came across his radar, Moxley crushing his showcase promo, HHH’s reaction, and much more. Check out the highlights below:. On he and HHH visiting FCW for a talent showcase: “So [HHH and I] get...
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
Roman Reigns On His Run In WWE, When His Title Reign May End
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns spoke about his rise to the top in WWE and when his record-breaking title run may eventually end. Here are highlights:. On his ability to succeed in any era: “All those guys that you named off, could they do what they did right now? I know I could do it back then. I know if you sent me to the ’40s, ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, 2000s, I’m going to be a top guy, I’m going to be a centerpiece. But could they come into this world? Could they handle the burden and the pressure of 2022, of the modern day? I just don’t think they could. And that’s no disrespect to anybody. I had the advantage of looking at all their bodies of work, going through that, learning from it, and then being able to adjust everything as need be, so I can do what I’ve done.”
AEW Revolution 2023 Date and Location Confirmed
Tony Khan confirmed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum on Saturday night that AEW Revolution will take place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA on March 5th, 2023. Revolution will mark AEW’s first PPV at the Chase Center after making their California debut in June of...
FITE President Praises GCW’s Touring Success, Doesn’t Love the Deathmatches
The president of FITE is quite happy with the success of GCW on the platform, even if he doesn’t much like the use of lighttubes in the ring. Mike Weber recently appeared on AdFreeShows’ Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff and talked about why GCW has impressed him with their output and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Andrade El Idolo Says ‘Bye’ In New Social Media Post
Andrade El Idolo has fans speculating on his AEW status after posting a “bye” message to social media. The AEW star posted to his Instagram with a series of photos of himself with his AEW mask, which was captioned:. “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye #howyouknow”
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Several Previously-Absent Wrestlers Reportedly in Newark Ahead of AEW Full Gear (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select reports that Brody King and Julia Hart are also in Newark, meaning the entire House of Black stable is at Full Gear. Original: Fightful Select has an update on some names who are in town ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event. According to the report, House of Black members Malaki Black and Buddy Matthews are said to be in Newark, New Jersey ahead of the event.
Card Set For AEW Full Gear: Zero Hour
AEW will air a Zero Hour pre-show before Full Gear, and the lineup is set after tonight’s Rampage. You can see the card below for the pre-show, which airs at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT before the PPV main card:. * AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal: Ricky Starks...
Notes on Live Attendance & Gate for AEW Full Gear, Estimated PPV Buys
– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.
WWE Smackdown Rating Down, Viewership Slips
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown was down a bit in ratings and viewership from the previous week. Friday night’s show scored a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.232 million viewers, down 3.5% and 1.4% from the previous week’s 0.58 demo rating and 2.264 million viewers. Both numbers were still above the 0.48 demo rating and audience of 2.138 million from two weeks ago, though.
