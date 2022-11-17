Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Nick Saban shares what has made it harder for Alabama
For more than a decade, Alabama was a college football powerhouse. They were regular favorites to win the National Championship, and that made recruiting easy for head coach Nick Saban. But times have changed. Alabama is no longer the elite of the elite, and Saban has faced rougher terrain in...
WATCH: Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Interview
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis met with the media on Monday ahead of OU's Week 13 matchup with Texas Tech.
Yardbarker
Two schools emerge as possible landing spots for Deion Sanders
The Colorado Buffaloes and South Florida Bulls are emerging as the two likeliest spots for Deion Sanders to land if he leaves Jackson State, per 247 Sports. "Sources close to Sanders say he's been in discussions with power-brokers at both Colorado and South Florida about their coaching vacancies," writes Carl Reed.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin can't shake Auburn rumors
The college football season isn't over yet, but there is already talk about next season and the next head coach at Auburn — and whether that coach will be Lane Kiffin. The Ole Miss head coach has been at the forefront of rumors regarding the Auburn gig after Bryan Harsin was fired back in October. Reports have emerged that the Tigers have even offered him a substantial contract offer that would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.
Yardbarker
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh criticized for puzzling late-game decision vs. Illinois
Michigan escaped on Saturday with a 19-17 win over Illinois, keeping their unbeaten record intact. Although Michigan’s late-game strategies mostly paid off, there was one decision Jim Harbaugh made that nobody understood. The Wolverines had a 3rd-and-5 with 13 seconds left while trailing 17-16 against the Illini. They had...
First of how many? Donnell Harris enters transfer portal
There has been a lot of consternation among Aggie fans as to how many players Jimbo Fishers’ squad would lose to the transfer portal between the 2022 and 2023 football seasons. On Monday night, the first such transfer announcement came down. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Donnell Harris, who joined the Aggies as a 4 star EDGE prospect in the 2020 class, but “medically retired” before the 2022 season, has decided his football career isn’t quite over afterall, and he will be entering the transfer portal. I’m forever thankful for the Texas A&M University, Coach Fisher, Staff, teammates, and all...
Yardbarker
Purdue coach blames Ohio State for new recruiting rule
Purdue coach Jeff Brohm is frustrated with a new NCAA recruiting rule that he thinks was put in place to benefit certain schools, including one of his Big Ten foes. Brohm said Monday that he was eager to start recruiting as soon as the regular season is over, but a new NCAA rule institutes a one-week dead period on hitting the trail. Where teams could start recruiting as soon as their regular season ended previously, they now have to wait until the Friday after their final game.
Longhorns Cruise to 4-0 With Dismantling of Northern Arizona
The No. 4 Texas Longhorns are off to a great start to the season
Comments / 0