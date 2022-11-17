ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Biden economic adviser Brian Deese to leave next year: Report

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

President Joe Biden's top economic advisers will soon depart the White House as part of a reshuffle that aims to address economic challenges facing the country as Democrats eye the road to 2024 .

The White House teased the changes in the lead-up to the midterm elections as polls showed voters harboring deep concerns about rising prices and economic uncertainty. While Democrats fared better than expected in the elections, more than two-thirds said they did not approve of the country’s direction, a potential liability as Biden prepares a likely reelection bid next year.

National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will depart in the new year, with Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo under consideration to fill Deese’s post, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Biden has struggled to find a persuasive economic message despite the strong job market, low jobless claims, and his legislative successes. With the Republican Party controlling the House in the next Congress, the president will be limited in his ability to pass new bills.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre , said the White House has begun “prudently planning for potential transitions” among the president's economic team. Jean-Pierre confirmed at the time that Council of Economic Advisers Chairwoman Cecilia Rouse was expected to return to her academic post in the new year.

Biden is expected to announce a reelection bid early next year.

