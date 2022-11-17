Increase of Candida auris in the EU/EEA: Need for better surveillance

Read full article on original website
Global health researchers use human movement patterns to determine risk of malaria spreading during certain times of day
The spread of malaria is dependent on Anopheles mosquitoes that spread the disease, and it persists in places where these types of mosquitoes exist and where there are enough people to keep the parasite thriving in humans. Human movement between locations can lead to the movement of malaria parasites across long distances, and when malaria parasites are transported to places that have the right kind of mosquitoes, they can persist in those new places.
Mystery of Sheep Walking in Circle in China for 12 Days Potentially Solved
"[It could be] due to frustration about being in the pen and limited [as to where they can go]. This is not good," livestock expert Matt Bell told Newsweek.
Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low
A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
Study narrows search for in-use drugs to tackle COVID-19 mutations
Researchers have developed a comprehensive database of drugs that could be repurposed to tackle mutated SARS-CoV-2 viruses, narrowing the search from thousands to a select few candidates. The research is published in the journal Data. Although vaccines have proved effective against the virus and its variants, they are not able...
Routine screening policy for all adult primary care patients could significantly improve depression diagnosis
Depression is a costly and debilitating condition that profoundly influences a person's quality of life. In 2020, more than 21 million adults in the U.S. reported having at least one major depressive episode in the previous year. Depression symptoms increased dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now affect nearly 1 in 3 American adults.
COVID-19 vaccine developed in Thailand can be stored in refrigerator for three months
A team of researchers affiliated with several entities in Thailand, working with two colleagues from the U.S. and two from Canada, has developed a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that can be safely refrigerated for up to three months before use. The team has named it ChulaCov19. In their paper published in...
Epilepsy: Causes and risk factors
November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the causes of and risk factors for epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects about 3.4 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages. Anyone can develop epilepsy.
WHO identifying potential pandemic pathogens
The World Health Organization said on Monday it was thrashing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics or outbreaks and should be kept under close observation. The WHO said the aim was to update a list used to guide global research and development (R&D) and investment,...
Disparities seen in treatment of middle ear infections in US children
Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment patterns, Z. Jason Qian, M.D., and David H....
Study challenges 'good' cholesterol's role in universally predicting heart disease risk
A new study has found that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often called the "good cholesterol," may not be as effective as scientists once believed in uniformly predicting cardiovascular disease risk among adults of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. The research, which published in the Journal of the American College of...
Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease
A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
Opinion: With COVID, flu and RSV circulating, it's time to return to mask mandates
The number of children and babies with respiratory illnesses currently exceeds the capacity of our health system to care for them. More adult Canadians will die directly of COVID-19 this year than died last year or in 2020. Eight percent of vaccinated people with COVID infections that don't require hospitalization...
Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients
Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'
Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Acupuncture can relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy
Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose moms opted for the therapy, the findings indicate, although...
Physicians urged to consider fungal infections as possible cause for lung inflammation
Infectious diseases expert George Thompson has been studying and treating fungal diseases for over two decades. He monitors their spread, symptoms and relative risks. Lately, he has been more concerned about a rising threat: the spread of disease-causing fungi outside of their traditional hot spots. In a commentary published in...
Steroid use associated with serious side effects among adolescents and young adults
New research published in the journal Performance Enhancement & Health has found the use of anabolic-androgenic steroids among adolescents and young adults to be associated with serious side effects. The study also revealed that steroid use among this population is relatively common, with up to 25% of steroid users reporting symptoms of dependence.
A simplified measurement method for determining immune age improves analysis of cardiorespiratory fitness
Both the functionality of the immune system and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) play an important role in a person's health and work ability. Researchers at the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have analyzed the influence of immune age on cardiorespiratory fitness in more detail. The immunology team has succeeded in developing a simplified procedure for determining an index of immune age and thus improving the determination of CRF.
Intestinal microorganisms influence white blood cell levels, study finds
Intestinal bacteria composition is crucial to driving the recovery of neutrophil counts in the blood of mice following treatments such as stem cell transplants or chemotherapy. White blood cells, or granulocytes, are cells that are part of the innate immune system. The most common type of granulocyte is the neutrophil,...
Neuroimmune proteins may serve as biomarkers for diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases
Researchers from the BU CTE Center have found that immune-related proteins could help differentiate between neurodegenerative diseases and provide additional candidates for biomarkers or new therapeutic targets. One of the largest challenges in neuroscience is identifying and treating neurodegenerative diseases during life, as many are only able to be diagnosed...
