Increase of Candida auris in the EU/EEA: Need for better surveillance

By European Centre for Disease Prevention, Control (ECDC)
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
MedicalXpress

Global health researchers use human movement patterns to determine risk of malaria spreading during certain times of day

The spread of malaria is dependent on Anopheles mosquitoes that spread the disease, and it persists in places where these types of mosquitoes exist and where there are enough people to keep the parasite thriving in humans. Human movement between locations can lead to the movement of malaria parasites across long distances, and when malaria parasites are transported to places that have the right kind of mosquitoes, they can persist in those new places.
MedicalXpress

Study finds that risk of myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination is increased but very low

A large study found that myocarditis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination was rare but higher in younger males, especially after the second mRNA-1273 (Moderna) vaccine, suggesting that vaccine type, age and sex should be considered when vaccinating. The study is published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "In this study, we found...
MedicalXpress

Study narrows search for in-use drugs to tackle COVID-19 mutations

Researchers have developed a comprehensive database of drugs that could be repurposed to tackle mutated SARS-CoV-2 viruses, narrowing the search from thousands to a select few candidates. The research is published in the journal Data. Although vaccines have proved effective against the virus and its variants, they are not able...
MedicalXpress

Epilepsy: Causes and risk factors

November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn about the causes of and risk factors for epilepsy. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects about 3.4 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Epilepsy affects both males and females of all races, ethnic backgrounds and ages. Anyone can develop epilepsy.
MedicalXpress

WHO identifying potential pandemic pathogens

The World Health Organization said on Monday it was thrashing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics or outbreaks and should be kept under close observation. The WHO said the aim was to update a list used to guide global research and development (R&D) and investment,...
MedicalXpress

Disparities seen in treatment of middle ear infections in US children

Children from socially disadvantaged backgrounds are less likely to receive treatment for otitis media and more likely to experience complications from undertreatment, according to a study published online Nov. 10 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. To quantify social disparities in treatment patterns, Z. Jason Qian, M.D., and David H....
MedicalXpress

Study challenges 'good' cholesterol's role in universally predicting heart disease risk

A new study has found that high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol, often called the "good cholesterol," may not be as effective as scientists once believed in uniformly predicting cardiovascular disease risk among adults of different racial and ethnic backgrounds. The research, which published in the Journal of the American College of...
MedicalXpress

Cell therapy process for heart regeneration may advance treatment of cardiovascular disease

A researcher at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy is reporting an effective protocol for reprogramming human heart cells into specialized cells that conduct electricity throughout the heart to enable rhythmic heartbeat and repair diseased hearts. Bradley McConnell, professor of pharmacology, is the first to demonstrate the process and is reporting it in iScience.
MedicalXpress

Internal medicine physicians call for improved access and quality in health care for incarcerated patients

Adequately funded policies and procedures are needed to reduce health care disparities in access to, and quality of, health care for the U.S. jail and prison population says the American College of Physicians (ACP). "Health Care During Incarceration: A Policy Position Paper of the American College of Physicians" details recommendations to improve the health and well-being of individuals incarcerated in adult correctional facilities. The paper is published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
AFP

Bacterial infections the 'second leading cause of death worldwide'

Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for one in eight of all deaths in 2019, the first global estimate of their lethality revealed on Tuesday. "These new data for the first time reveal the full extent of the global public health challenge posed by bacterial infections," said study co-author Christopher Murray, the director of US-based Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
MedicalXpress

Acupuncture can relieve lower back and pelvic pain often experienced during pregnancy

Acupuncture can significantly relieve the lower back and/or pelvic pain frequently experienced by women during their pregnancy, suggests a pooled data analysis of the available evidence, published in BMJ Open. And there were no observable major side effects for newborns whose moms opted for the therapy, the findings indicate, although...
MedicalXpress

Steroid use associated with serious side effects among adolescents and young adults

New research published in the journal Performance Enhancement & Health has found the use of anabolic-androgenic steroids among adolescents and young adults to be associated with serious side effects. The study also revealed that steroid use among this population is relatively common, with up to 25% of steroid users reporting symptoms of dependence.
MedicalXpress

A simplified measurement method for determining immune age improves analysis of cardiorespiratory fitness

Both the functionality of the immune system and cardiorespiratory fitness (CRF) play an important role in a person's health and work ability. Researchers at the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors in Dortmund (IfADo) have analyzed the influence of immune age on cardiorespiratory fitness in more detail. The immunology team has succeeded in developing a simplified procedure for determining an index of immune age and thus improving the determination of CRF.
MedicalXpress

Intestinal microorganisms influence white blood cell levels, study finds

Intestinal bacteria composition is crucial to driving the recovery of neutrophil counts in the blood of mice following treatments such as stem cell transplants or chemotherapy. White blood cells, or granulocytes, are cells that are part of the innate immune system. The most common type of granulocyte is the neutrophil,...
MedicalXpress

Neuroimmune proteins may serve as biomarkers for diagnosis of neurodegenerative diseases

Researchers from the BU CTE Center have found that immune-related proteins could help differentiate between neurodegenerative diseases and provide additional candidates for biomarkers or new therapeutic targets. One of the largest challenges in neuroscience is identifying and treating neurodegenerative diseases during life, as many are only able to be diagnosed...

