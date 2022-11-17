ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Paso Robles Daily News

Congressman, Biden-Harris Administration announce investment in Diablo Canyon

Conditional award of credits valued at up to $1.1 billion creates path forward for Diablo Canyon to remain open. – On Monday, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) and the Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy announced the conditional selection of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located near Avila Beach, to receive the first round of funding from the Civil Nuclear Credit Program.
PBS NewsHour

Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned...
PBS NewsHour

‘When districts can’t find teachers, students suffer.’ Here’s why teacher shortages are disproportionately hurting low-income schools

Shana Bolden’s day begins at 4 a.m. As a teacher in the West Bolivar Consolidated School District in the Mississippi Delta, she teaches 11th and 12th grade AP biology. And chemistry, and human anatomy and physiology. She not only shuttles between teaching all those subjects, but does so between...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PBS NewsHour

PBS NewsHour

