Ron DeSantis Reportedly Waiting For Trump To 'Punch Himself Out' Of Presidential Race
Sources say the Florida governor will bide his time while he waits for Trump to implode.
Trump could be tried for Felony Murder in 48 States
As Donald Trump announces his run for the Oval Office, the DOJ could still indict him for the insurrection on the Capitol on 6 January 2021. If found culpable, he could face treason and felony murder in 48 states and the District of Columbia.
Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
Faced with a Congress that would not endorse his expansive regulatory agenda, President Obama famously remarked, “I’ve got a pen and I’ve got a phone.” Almost 10 years later, governing by executive fiat continues. The latest round of policymaking by pen and phone came when President...
Democrats Give Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts An Ultimatum
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and Rep. Hank Johnson ordered the chief justice to name someone who can testify on the court’s ethics scandals.
Congressman, Biden-Harris Administration announce investment in Diablo Canyon
Conditional award of credits valued at up to $1.1 billion creates path forward for Diablo Canyon to remain open. – On Monday, Congressman Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) and the Biden-Harris Administration, through the U.S. Department of Energy announced the conditional selection of Diablo Canyon Power Plant, located near Avila Beach, to receive the first round of funding from the Civil Nuclear Credit Program.
Why slavery as a punishment for crime was just on the ballot in some states
Voters in five states this election season were tasked with deciding whether their state constitution should continue to allow slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. Tennessee, Alabama, Oregon and Vermont chose during the Nov. 8 midterms to make changes, while Louisiana did not. What led up to...
Sheriffs in the Colorado county where the Club Q shooting took place have refused to enforce 'red flag' laws and the county declared itself a 'Second Amendment preservation county'
Sheriffs in El Paso County, where the shooting occurred, previously said it would not enforce the state's red flag law.
Defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor’s race
PHOENIX (AP) — Refusing to concede, Kari Lake, the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, said Thursday she is assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters having trouble casting ballots on Election Day as she considers her next move. Lake, in a 2 1/2-minute video, made no mention of...
Democrat Adam Frisch concedes race against Lauren Boebert as it goes to recount
DENVER (AP) — Democrat Adam Frisch conceded Friday in his tight U.S. House race against Republican Lauren Boebert that is likely headed to a recount, but highlighted how his surprisingly strong showing revealed that Republican voters in the sprawling Colorado district are tiring of Boebert’s brash style. The...
Elon Musk’s Twitter reinstates Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Elon Musk’s Twitter has reinstated the personal account of far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, which was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policies at the time. Greene’s reinstatement comes after Musk over the weekend reinstated the account of former President Donald Trump, who was banned...
‘When districts can’t find teachers, students suffer.’ Here’s why teacher shortages are disproportionately hurting low-income schools
Shana Bolden’s day begins at 4 a.m. As a teacher in the West Bolivar Consolidated School District in the Mississippi Delta, she teaches 11th and 12th grade AP biology. And chemistry, and human anatomy and physiology. She not only shuttles between teaching all those subjects, but does so between...
LGBTQ nightclub shooting suspect evaded Colorado’s ‘red flag’ gun law
DENVER (AP) — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
Justice Department to investigate treatment of mentally ill adults in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A civil rights investigation into the treatment of people with mental illnesses by the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City police was announced Thursday by the U.S. Justice Department. “We will determine whether the state discriminates against mentally ill adults in Oklahoma County,”...
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert’s race likely heads to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
Republicans win control of the House with slim majority
Republicans have won control of the House of Representatives. The Republican takeover of the House means that Biden’s agenda will encounter several roadblocks over the next two years as Republicans aim to put their own agenda into action. Republicans are sure to start a slew of their own investigations...
