What to know about 2022 World Cup watch parties at KC’s Power & Light

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on FOX4!

Kansas City is proving it’s a soccer capital yet again with special watch parties for USA and Mexico games at Kansas City Live! at Power & Light. The fun starts with USA vs Wales game on Monday, Nov. 21.

Tickets for the watch parties are free and available at SeatGeek to reserve your spot.

Group Stage Watch Parties in KC Live!

The watch party will open 2 hours prior to kickoff and entry is first come, first served until they reach capacity.

Fans of all ages are welcome for these daytime watch parties, but the parties at KC Live! are limited to guests 21 and over after 9 p.m.

This is the same watch party that got special air time during the U.S. broadcast of the Women’s World Cup in 2020, so partiers could make a special appearance on TV during the games yet again!

For more information, including other group stage watch parties not listed below, check out the Power and Light District’s site dedicated to the watch parties .

Get the complete World Cup rundown courtesy of MLS Soccer at this link .

