ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift public ticket sales due to demand, ‘insufficient’ supply

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erin McCullough
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wG5yX_0jEoVBm000

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WKRN ) – Bad news for Swifties everywhere: Ticketmaster has pulled the plug on its planned sales of general public tickets for the Eras Tour.

On Thursday, one day before the sale of the tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was supposed to take place, Ticketmaster announced it would be canceling the sale due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Ticketmaster did not indicate whether there were plans to resume sales of Eras Tour tickets in the future.

Taylor Swift fans crash Ticketmaster

Tickets for the first Taylor Swift tour in four years were difficult to come by, even for those who received exclusive codes for special presale events earlier this week. Mass reports of technical errors had fans of the pop star taking to social media and news outlets to express their frustration with Ticketmaster, who was the exclusive ticket sales vendor.

The outcry even sparked an investigation by Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who announced Wednesday that his office would be looking into the Ticketmaster-Live Nation merger and Ticketmaster’s handling of the Tuesday presale event to see if any antitrust or consumer protection violations took place.

Ticketmaster issued an explanation on its website, saying the verified fan registration broke records for the site everywhere. Over 3.5 million people pre-registered for the Taylor’s Verified Fan sale, which was the largest registration in Ticketmaster’s history. Of these, 1.5 million were issued a presale code, while the other 2 million were put on a waiting list.

“Never before has a Verified Fan on sale sparked so much attention – or uninvited volume,” the ticket sales site said.

Ticketmaster said usually around 40% of invited fans for a presale actually come to the site for the tickets, but Taylor Swift fans and a “staggering number of bot attacks” overloaded the system, up to four times its peak.

“This disrupted the predictability and reliability that is the hallmark of our Verified Fan platform,” Ticketmaster said. Overall, Ticketmaster estimated 15% of interactions across the site experienced any issues, including the passcode validation errors that “caused fans to lose tickets they had carted,” which they said was “15% too many.”

Ticketmaster sold more than 2 million tickets on Tuesday, which they said was “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” all of which went to Verified Fan code holders.

The ticketing platform says the Verified Fan presale event also worked as it was designed regarding resale tickets, with 90% fewer tickets already on resell markets than a typical sale. Ticketmaster itself is not currently reselling any tickets, it added.

Tickets to many of the tour’s shows can be found on ticket resale sites for thousand-dollar markups compared to prices listed on Ticketmaster.

Swift’s Eras Tour, announced shortly after the release of her “Midnights” album, is scheduled to kick off March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona, with 50 dates planned through Aug. 2023. International dates have yet to be announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Five dead, 18 injured in Club Q shooting, police say

SUNDAY 11/20/2022 5:48 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers announced early Sunday morning he will also be in attendance and speaking at the planned news conference with Police. Mayor Suthers tweeted that the news conference will be live-streamed on the CSPD Facebook page, after the deadly shooting at Club Q in Colorado […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTSM

Police: Alcohol identified as factor on fatal rollover crash along US 54

UPDATE: On the night of Saturday November 19, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Special Traffic Investigations officers responded to US 54 at Diana to investigate a single vehicle fatal car crash. According to EPPD, 65 -year old Juan Jose Gutierrez was traveling north on US 54, driving a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Judge schedules hearing for temporary suspension of DA Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended Petition for Removal of duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Monday morning, asking for her immediate suspension pending resolution of the case. A simultaneous hearing was set by District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa for Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Smuggler with 700 pounds of narcotics drives SUV into Rio Grande

FORT BROWN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 700 pounds of drugs after a driver plowed an SUV into the Rio Grande. Gloria Chavez, Chief Patrol Agent in the Rio Grande Valley, tweeted Fort Brown U.S. Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the scene, causing an SUV […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Las Cruces law firm gives away $15,000 worth of turkeys to community

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Flores, Tawney, and Acosta, P.C., held its 6th Annual Turkey Drive Saturday, Nov. 19. The Las Cruces personal injury law firm gave away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community. The law firm also presented a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Body found near border wall in Sunland Park

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – According to the Sunland Park Fire Department, a body was found along the Border Wall in Sunland Park. Initially, Border Patrol found an unconscious person at 1000 Camino Real near the border wall. Border Patrol agents initiated CPR and called for help. Sunland Park Personnel continued care but were unsuccessful. […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy