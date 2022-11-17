MacKenzie Scott donates part of fortune to Memphis groups

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is donating more than $150 million to public school districts, charter schools, and nonprofits as part of her ongoing efforts to give away her fortune, and some Memphis organizations are being included.

Freedom Prep Charter, which has five schools serving students in grades Pre-K through 12, will be receiving a donation. The other recipient is the Assisi Foundation of Memphis, which awards grants in the areas of arts and culture, education, social justice, health and human services, and community enrichment.

The amount of the donations have not been released.

Scott announced she’s donated $2 billion to 343 organizations over the last seven months.

This isn’t the first time that MacKenzie Scott has given to a Memphis organization. She recently donated $7.5 million to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Memphis, the single largest donation in the Memphis chapter’s history.

Last year, she gave the Memphis Music Initiative a significant seven-figure gift and Collage Dance Collective received $3 million.

She also donated $8 million to the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis to support and provide aid to 138 Mid-South organizations that suffered economic hardships due to the pandemic.

Late Thursday, the Assisi Foundation Executive Director Dr. Jan Young contacted WREG about the MacKenzie Scott gift saying, “We are humbled and grateful.” The founder of Freedom Prep was in Philadelphia Thursday for a speaking engagement and was not available for comment.

