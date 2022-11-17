ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers get Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu back in full on Thursday

By Anthony Rizzuti
 4 days ago
The Carolina Panthers are going to be facing the NFL’s Houdini on Sunday. So it’s probably best that they have some of their premier defenders up their sleeve.

After an illness kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, the first in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Frankie Luvu returned in full on Thursday. Luvu is fresh off one of the most outstanding performances of his career—in which he racked up 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Joining him as a full participant was cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was limited yesterday due to a foot injury. Horn also stood out in the Week 10 victory, as he corralled his second interception of the season during the Thursday night triumph.

Here’s the day’s injury report in its entirety:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status

S Juston Burris Illness DNP DNP

DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle DNP DNP

LB Frankie Luvu Illness DNP Full

DT Matt Ioannidis Calf DNP DNP

DT Daviyon Nixon Illness DNP DNP

TE Giovanni Ricci Neck Limited Full

OT Taylor Moton Elbow/Rest Limited DNP

QB PJ Walker Ankle DNP DNP

CB Jaycee Horn Foot Limited Full

DT Marquan McCall Illness DNP

