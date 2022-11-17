Panthers get Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu back in full on Thursday
The Carolina Panthers are going to be facing the NFL’s Houdini on Sunday. So it’s probably best that they have some of their premier defenders up their sleeve.
After an illness kept him out of Wednesday’s practice, the first in the lead-up to the Week 11 clash against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Frankie Luvu returned in full on Thursday. Luvu is fresh off one of the most outstanding performances of his career—in which he racked up 12 tackles and 2.0 sacks in a 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Joining him as a full participant was cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was limited yesterday due to a foot injury. Horn also stood out in the Week 10 victory, as he corralled his second interception of the season during the Thursday night triumph.
Here’s the day’s injury report in its entirety:
Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status
S Juston Burris Illness DNP DNP
DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle DNP DNP
LB Frankie Luvu Illness DNP Full
DT Matt Ioannidis Calf DNP DNP
DT Daviyon Nixon Illness DNP DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci Neck Limited Full
OT Taylor Moton Elbow/Rest Limited DNP
QB PJ Walker Ankle DNP DNP
CB Jaycee Horn Foot Limited Full
DT Marquan McCall Illness DNP
Comments / 0