ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Our Christmas Gift to you! Joplin Christmas Radio

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NMtnq_0jEoUtHF00

JOPLIN, Mo. — There is no 24/7 Christmas music radio station any longer in Joplin! So years ago we created Joplin News First ‘Joplin Christmas Radio’ on Spotify.

Click here to listen: Joplin Christmas Radio

It’s the Christmas songs we all heard growing up in the Joplin area on LITE MIX 95, 1310 KFSB, 90.7 FM KOBC or MAGIC 93.9. These Christmas songs you will know!

You do not have to pay for Spotify to listen. It will play for anyone. Just download the APP. When you click here to the playlist you’ll have the option.

NOTE: You do not need a Spotify paid account to listen. Joplin News First is not compensated for gaining followers to our account or playlist. Joplin News First is not compensated financially or with corporate gifts if anyone signs up for a Spotify paid or free account. We just genuinely like Christmas music!

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to share more stories and events to make your Christmas Bright!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Local ghost restaurant grabs foodie attention on TikTok

JOPLIN, Mo. – A local ghost restaurant is getting some fun attention on TikTok for its LOADED Baked Potatoes. MacCheesy’s Virtual Brand, Dirty Potato, has enticed even international taste buds. The Joplin-based restaurant puts twists on comfort food. Its physical MacCheesy’s restaurant is located at 2202 S. Range...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Helping feed families at James River Church

JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First

JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bentonville Square Christmas Lights!

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Friends of Bentonville Parks and Recreation want to give, “A GINORMOUS thank you to everyone who made ‘Lighting of the Square’ a success! One gazillion volts in Downtown Bentonville never looked better!” Courtesy Friends of Downtown Bentonville. All week the BP&R maintenance crew was testing every strand of lights in anticipation of the annual Lighting of the...
BENTONVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area

KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set

MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church hosts annual craft show

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saint Paul’s United Methodist Church hosted its annual craft show today. The craft show has been a staple for the church and community for nearly 20 years. Due to the pandemic, the craft show hasn’t been held since 2019. This year saw 35 vendors...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

The Big 3: crash victim remembered, Christmas parade list

BIG STORY #3: About 1 p.m. Tuesday KOAM was alerted to reports of Joplin Police activity, including SWAT in the 1800 block of west 21st in the Cecil Floyd Neighborhood. Officers were dispatched in reference to a domestic violence suspect that had returned to the residence. Click here if you would like to read the full article.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed

JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy