Our Christmas Gift to you! Joplin Christmas Radio
JOPLIN, Mo. — There is no 24/7 Christmas music radio station any longer in Joplin! So years ago we created Joplin News First ‘Joplin Christmas Radio’ on Spotify.
Click here to listen: Joplin Christmas Radio
It’s the Christmas songs we all heard growing up in the Joplin area on LITE MIX 95, 1310 KFSB, 90.7 FM KOBC or MAGIC 93.9. These Christmas songs you will know!
You do not have to pay for Spotify to listen. It will play for anyone. Just download the APP. When you click here to the playlist you’ll have the option.NOTE: You do not need a Spotify paid account to listen. Joplin News First is not compensated for gaining followers to our account or playlist. Joplin News First is not compensated financially or with corporate gifts if anyone signs up for a Spotify paid or free account. We just genuinely like Christmas music!
Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to share more stories and events to make your Christmas Bright!
