ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WWII Museum In New Orleans Opens New Attraction

FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JdeN8_0jEoTZmc00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — America’s National WWII Museum in New Orleans unveils first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light experience Expressions of America, celebrating the power of individual Americans to impact the world around them during a time of monumental conflict. Museum President and CEO, Stephen Watson shares details.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy