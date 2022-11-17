WWII Museum In New Orleans Opens New Attraction
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — America’s National WWII Museum in New Orleans unveils first-of-its-kind nighttime sound and light experience Expressions of America, celebrating the power of individual Americans to impact the world around them during a time of monumental conflict. Museum President and CEO, Stephen Watson shares details.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.
Comments / 0