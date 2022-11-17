ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City police find dozens of shell casings after illegal sideshow

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police gathered 100 shell casings from an illegal sideshow over the weekend, according to the department.

Officers also wrote 33 tickets and towed four vehicles after the department said nearly 90 drivers blocked roads and preformed stunts.

The Kansas City Police Department released video from the sideshow. The department’s helicopter shot the video showing vehicles gathering for the event. They say it illustrates the size of the problem officers encounter on city streets.

Thursday, members of the police department met to discuss new ways of stopping illegal sideshows and street racing that are making city streets more dangerous.

“These are selfish, high-risk, dangerous events for everyone involved, including spectators. Please encourage loved ones to stay away from them,” KCPD tweeted.

The department’s meeting comes two days after it released a new PSA asking the public’s help in stopping the illegal activity.

Since June of this year, the Kansas City Police Department has issued nearly 200 citations for sideshows across the city.

FOX4 News Kansas City

