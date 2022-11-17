BYU men’s soccer continued its run of dominance Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota to clinch the program’s third consecutive NIRSA Collegiate Club national championship. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Cougars rallied for a pair of second half goals from Eric Morris and Thys Call to take the lead, with Call’s goal breaking the tie with just two minutes left in the contest. A stellar BYU defensive effort kept Minnesota from attempting a single shot after halftime, with the Cougars taking 14 second half shots of their own.

PROVO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO