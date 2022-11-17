Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Chin-Wah Restaurant Serves Chinese Food in Sandy, UtahS. F. MoriSandy, UT
BYU Ballet Showcase Dancers Will Perform in Provo, UtahS. F. MoriProvo, UT
BYU Newsnet
BYU ballroom dancer collects donated, used dance gear for other dancers
BYU ballroom dancer Logan Barnes collected donated dance gear to make it available to other dancers at an affordable price. “I started dancing when I was about 5 years old,” Barnes said. “My dad danced at Rick’s College, now BYU-Idaho, and he had a friend who started a ballroom program and he put me in it. I’ve stuck with it since then and I’ve just loved it.”
BYU Newsnet
Newlyweds discuss navigating whose family to join for the holidays
Married students Lydia Gardner, JT Gardner and Harrison Morford said they face many challenges in deciding which side of the family to visit each year for Thanksgiving. Lydia Gardner, from Parma, Idaho, said it is tricky to find a good schedule to rotate which holidays they spend with each side of the family.
BYU Newsnet
Video of the Day: Cosmo dances the last dance of the football season
Cosmo the Cougar performed the last dance of the BYU football season with the Cougarettes on Nov. 19 in LaVell Edwards Stadium. The performance took place at the beginning of the second quarter of the BYU vs Utah Tech University. The Cougarettes perform at every BYU football game. The game...
BYU Newsnet
BYU startup partners with flower growers to remove plastic from the ocean
Plastic recycling startup Repurpose Recycling is now collaborating with Sami Sacha Flowers in their largest partnership to date. Repurpose Recycling, founded by BYU graduate Jeremy Porter, pays people to collect plastic products from bodies of water and works with companies to offset their plastic waste. Porter said Repurpose Recycling aims...
BYU Newsnet
Calm and collected wins the race for BYU men’s cross country
This past Wednesday, the BYU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams were met by huge BYU flags and loved ones cheering and waving posters of encouragement as they head out to compete in the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, OK on Saturday, Nov. 19. Men’s cross country dominated the...
BYU Newsnet
All hands on deck for BYU men’s basketball in 87-73 win over Nicholls State
Such was the case for BYU men’s hoops Saturday night against Nicholls State, where the Cougars displayed their most impressive, fluid offensive performance of the young season in a 87-73 win over the Colonels. “I loved our shooting tonight,” head coach Mark Pope said. “We did an unbelievable job...
BYU Newsnet
BYU football clinches bowl eligibility with 52-26 win over Utah Tech
For the 17th time in 18 seasons, the Cougars are going bowling. BYU football earned its sixth win of the 2022 campaign Saturday afternoon in a 52-26 senior day victory over Utah Tech, guaranteeing the Cougars a spot in December’s bowl slate for the 40th time in program history.
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s soccer captures third straight national championship
BYU men’s soccer continued its run of dominance Saturday in a 2-1 win over Minnesota to clinch the program’s third consecutive NIRSA Collegiate Club national championship. Trailing 1-0 at the half, the Cougars rallied for a pair of second half goals from Eric Morris and Thys Call to take the lead, with Call’s goal breaking the tie with just two minutes left in the contest. A stellar BYU defensive effort kept Minnesota from attempting a single shot after halftime, with the Cougars taking 14 second half shots of their own.
