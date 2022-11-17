39th annual Wreath Festival happening now in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With Thanksgiving fast approaching and Christmas not far behind it, Wichitans looking to get into the holiday spirit can attend the 39th annual Wreath Festival at the Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

The event is going on now through Saturday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for all ages, but attendees can purchase a carryout lunch at the Wreath Festival Luncheon.

The meal features a cranberry chicken salad over greens, croissant and dessert for $16 and is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can preorder by calling 316-265-9314.

On Nov. 19, the last day of the festival, Santa will be making an appearance.

At the event, you can find an array of artful wreaths, decor items, baked goods, cards, books, and unique gift items. There will be holiday exhibits showing miniature Christmas trees, vintage Santa figures, and old City Hall decked out for the holidays, as well as holidays at the Victorian Cottage.

The Wreath Festival is a fundraiser for the Wichita-Sedgwick County Historical Museum.

