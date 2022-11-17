Read full article on original website
Andersson, Flames Top Tkachuk, Panthers in Shootout 5-4
Rasmus Andersson scored in the fifth round of the shootout to lead the Calgary Flames over the Florida Panthers 5-4 Saturday night in a matchup of teams that made a major trade last summer. Adam Ruzicka had two goals and an assist for Calgary. Nikita Zadorov and Blake Coleman also...
What's the ‘Magic Spray' That Soccer Players Use on the Pitch?
This is a scene you could witness multiple times throughout the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. A player goes to the ground with an injury, one severe enough to warrant medical attention. That leads to a trainer from the injured player’s team coming onto the field to examine the knock.
Kyrie Irving Returns to Nets in Sunday's Game Against Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returns to Nets in Sunday’s game against Grizzlies originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Kyrie Irving is returning to the Brooklyn Nets’ lineup on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving missed the last eight games under suspension for promoting an antisemitic documentary on social media at the end of the last month.
Report: Pistons' Cade Cunningham Out Indefinitely With Shin Injury
Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in...
