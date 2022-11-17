Read full article on original website
Related
Diamond in the Rough review – superficial socially conscious update of the mean-girl romcom
Sarah Boscarino plays a Gen Z-er girlbossing an exclusive country club, but her charisma and comic timing can’t overcome the glaring implausibilities
‘It feels like something different’: turning The Hours into an opera
On Tuesday night the superstar soprano Renée Fleming will return after five years to the Metropolitan Opera for the world premiere of The Hours. As a packed auditorium of her adoring fans waits with bated breath, she will deploy her sumptuous voice with the portentous opening word: “platters”.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Couples Still Together, Breakups, Romance and More
Bachelor in Paradise began its two-night finale with contestants deciding whether or not they would take their beach romances into the real world. Choices included staying together without engagement, considering getting engaged or married, or breaking up on camera. After a brief recap of the season on Monday night’s episode,...
Comments / 0