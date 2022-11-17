ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

'Bachelor in Paradise' Couples Still Together, Breakups, Romance and More

Bachelor in Paradise began its two-night finale with contestants deciding whether or not they would take their beach romances into the real world. Choices included staying together without engagement, considering getting engaged or married, or breaking up on camera. After a brief recap of the season on Monday night’s episode,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy