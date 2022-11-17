ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Football in Kansas: Blue Valley Southwest and Hays High have each achieved school history in different ways; can they defeat a juggernaut in the state semifinals?

sportsinks.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
KSNT News

Game wardens find 2 antelope shot in Western Kansas

LANE COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County. The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness […]
LANE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
ELLSWORTH, KS
Great Bend Post

Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting

The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
GREAT BEND, KS
Salina Post

Kansas man hospitalized after train, truck crash and fire

RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt straight truck driven by Anthony Joseph Moshier, 23, Hoisington, was northbound on 181st Street 3.9 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 Junction and stopped at the railroad crossing.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KS
tigermedianet.com

Police Departments on the watch for crime

Recently, the City of Hays has seen an increase in crime, especially during weekends in the area near campus. Last Thursday, Hays Police Department Chief Don Scheibler and University Police Chief Terry Pierce talked to the Student Government Association about the issues that have been happening in the area. With...
westernkansasnews.com

Dighton woman arrested in domestic disturbance case

Dighton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On the evening of Tuesday, November 15, deputies were dispatched to 325 N Central in Dighton on a suspected domestic disturbance. During their investigation of the incident, deputies developed probable cause that a domestic battery incident had taken place. According to the report from the Lane County...
DIGHTON, KS

Comments / 0

