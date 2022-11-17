Football in Kansas: Blue Valley Southwest and Hays High have each achieved school history in different ways; can they defeat a juggernaut in the state semifinals?

Read full article on original website
Game wardens find 2 antelope shot in Western Kansas
LANE COUNTY (KSNT) – Kansas Game Wardens are asking for help from the public regarding the discovery of two antelope found shot in Lane County. The game wardens report that on Nov. 13 a concerned citizen reached out to notify them that two antelope had been shot in a winter wheat field on the Lane/Ness […]
Drought in Kansas creating unlikely locations to hunt pheasant, quail
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The pheasant and quail hunting season has begun in Kansas, but the drought has changed a few things like where to find the birds. For most of the year, Cheyenne Bottoms is known as a refuge, but starting last weekend, parts of the wetlands are now an active hunting ground.
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
Unsportsmanlike conduct: Some of the 'fouls' of upland bird hunting
The football official has a particular job and a particular way to do it. A rule is broken, a flag is thrown, and a penalty is assessed. It's not quite that easy out in the hunting fields of Kansas. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner was among those celebrating the opening weekend of pheasant and quail season. He described a disheartening amount of "unsportsmanlike conduct" out in the fields.
Kansas man hospitalized after train, truck crash and fire
RUSSELL COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 3p.m. Thursday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Peterbilt straight truck driven by Anthony Joseph Moshier, 23, Hoisington, was northbound on 181st Street 3.9 miles west of the U.S. 40 and U.S. 281 Junction and stopped at the railroad crossing.
Police Departments on the watch for crime
Recently, the City of Hays has seen an increase in crime, especially during weekends in the area near campus. Last Thursday, Hays Police Department Chief Don Scheibler and University Police Chief Terry Pierce talked to the Student Government Association about the issues that have been happening in the area. With...
Dighton woman arrested in domestic disturbance case
Dighton, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On the evening of Tuesday, November 15, deputies were dispatched to 325 N Central in Dighton on a suspected domestic disturbance. During their investigation of the incident, deputies developed probable cause that a domestic battery incident had taken place. According to the report from the Lane County...
