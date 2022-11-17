Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
How to submit your Big Buck pictures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bragging rights are a big part of deer hunting and your photos do not disappoint. Your Big Buck could end up on Action 2 News. Just log on to wbay.com/photos and upload your photo to the 2022 Hunting in Wisconsin gallery. The photo will be...
drydenwire.com
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Warns About Invasive Species In Christmas Decorations
There is a warning from the state about Christmas decorations. The state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on Friday issued its warning about invasive bugs that may be hiding in Christmas trees and wreaths. There’s also a worry about certain kinds of fungus. The state says...
Wisconsin Pot Bust: 300 Plants & 2 Monkeys. Greatest Bust, Ever?
A Western Wisconsin drug bust went down, and authorities found WAY MORE than they expected. Not only was there a ton of smoke, but cops also found TWO MONKEYS! mprnews. It's not everyday that a huge drug bust in Wisconsin leads to finding two monkeys...Or maybe I should have just typed, what in the actual hell, monkeys? Either way it is a pretty awesome story!
Gun deer hunting begins in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s that time of year again, gun deer season is here in Wisconsin. If you’re heading out this weekend or next, authorities ask you to be mindful of your firearms, certain of your targets, and above all, stay safe on the range. Plus, authorities ask that you make sure you have all of your permits up...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
wearegreenbay.com
Temperatures getting warmer as we approach Thanksgiving
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy tonight, but this will allow temperatures to be a little bit warmer with lows in the upper teens to lower 20s. Highs will begin to moderate this upcoming week with 40s returning just before Thanksgiving....
WBAY Green Bay
Mission: We Hear You works to keep people warm this winter
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A small business focused on music drummed up support for a clothing giveaway outside Pillars Adult & Family Shelter Sunday. “What do we look like as a country walking on streets paved of gold with people freezing on them?” Organizer and Inner City Sound CEO Darrian Kaye inquired.
WSAW
Local bars take on opening day of gun deer season in Wisconsin
MARATHON, Wis. (WSAW) - After a long morning of hunting, nothing hits more than a hot meal and a cold drink. With the countless number of hunters looking to take a break, local bars have stocked up for the big week ahead. “It’s making sure that we have enough eggs...
WBAY Green Bay
Hunters stock up for deer camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re just one sleep away from the official start of deer hunting season in Wisconsin. It brings big bucks to the state economy as hundreds of thousands of blaze orange-clad hunters head into the woods in search of their big buck. Many hunters were...
WBAY Green Bay
Millions of Americans are Travelling for Thanksgiving
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you’re traveling this week for a Thanksgiving celebration, be sure to brace for crowds. A.A.A predicts that almost five million people will fly this holiday, surpassing pre-pandemic levels. The national Transportation Safety Administration advises air travelers to pack well in advance, arrive early...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
WISN
What you need to know for gun deer hunting season in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's gun deer season officially starts on Saturday, November 19th and runs through November 27th. According to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), as of 10 a.m. on Nov. 18, sales for gun, bow, crossbow, sports and patron licenses reached 665,661. Of that total, 310,862 are for gun privileges only.
KCRG.com
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
One year since six people died in Wisconsin Christmas parade incident
cwbradio.com
New Addition to Wisconsin Snow Plows
(Robert Kennedy, WRN/WTAQ) As winter snow arrives across Wisconsin, and snowplows share the road with the rest of us, you may notice a new addition to their lighting. Thanks to a newly-passed law in Wisconsin, motorists could see green lights added to county and municipal highway snowplows this winter. The green lights are intended to make roads safer for workers who are trying to clear the roads.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Evers orders U.S., Wisconsin flags to fly half-staff in remembrance of Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy
(WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order for the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on November 21 in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. The executive order is in remembrance of...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
voiceofalexandria.com
Most commonly seen birds in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Wisconsin from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DATCP confirms deer tested positive for CWD
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection confirms that a Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for chronic wasting disease. The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, IA. The positive result came from a 5-year-old white-tailed buck. The...
