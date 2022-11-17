Read full article on original website
Related
CBS 58
Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
CBS 58
Local expert offers a breakdown of Milwaukee's current home market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Kim Curtis, chairperson for the group's board of directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors joined us on Monday, Nov. 21. She offered a breakdown...
CBS 58
11-year-old fatally shot in hunting accident in Green Lake County
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An 11-year-old boy was fatally shot in a hunting accident shortly after 9:00 a.m. this morning. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and emergency crews say a 41-year-old male attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle.
CBS 58
Zoological Society of Milwaukee preparing for 2023 Spring Break classes
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter is just getting started but it is not too early to begin looking ahead to spring. The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is doing just that by offering registration for classes that will take place during the 2023 Spring Break. Zoo class educators Christa Marlow and...
CBS 58
'Our lives have been forever changed': Waukesha commemorates parade tragedy, 1 year later
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Nov. 21, hundreds of people in Waukesha continued the healing process on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack. A moment of silence and remembrance ceremony was held at Cutler Park. The ceremony started at precisely 4:39 in the evening, the exact time the Waukesha community was changed forever one year ago.
CBS 58
Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. That is according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers, a Democrat reelected to a...
CBS 58
Officials share fire safety tips ahead of the holiday season
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we enter the winter months, safety remains at top of mind for local fire departments. The Wauwatosa Fire Department told CBS 58 they usually see an increase in calls for in-home fires and carbon monoxide detection during colder months. Winter often means more use of...
CBS 58
Snow pummels western New York as metro Buffalo digs out from up to 6 feet of accumulation
(CNN) -- Heavy snow is expected to keep piling up in western New York state through Sunday after a historic storm saw the Buffalo area logging record snowfall totaling more than 6 feet in some areas. Just after 11 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a special...
CBS 58
Racine police caution women to avoid man suspected of victimizing women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A third woman that Racine Police are aware of has ended up unconscious while in the presence of a man who has met women on dating apps before allegedly victimizing them, resulting in a loss of money. Fifty-two-year-old Timothy L. Olsen is the suspect whom...
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (11/19)...Lots of opportunity to holiday shop locally
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Next Saturday is Small Business Saturday, but you can get a nice head start this weekend. There a few pop up holiday shops happening around town.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
CBS 58
Milwaukee Police Department pledges to recruit more women in '30 x 30' pledge
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department has signed the national pledge "30 x 30." The goal? To have 30% of police recruits be women by the year 2030. They want police departments to look more like the communities they serve, and that means more women. According to the...
CBS 58
'There's hope like never before': Waukesha priest injured in parade attack shares message on eve of the tragedy
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Monday, Nov. 21 will mark one year since six people were killed and dozens of others were injured in a deadly attack during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. It's been 365 days of grieving, hurting and healing for many. For Pastor Emeritus Patrick Heppe with Catholic...
CBS 58
Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
CBS 58
Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory on...
CBS 58
Autobody shops see high demand ahead of busy holiday travel season
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The reminder to drive slow and safe in wintery conditions are as important as ever this year, because even a little fender bender may become a big inconvenience to fix. Local autobody shops are seeing higher demand than usual. "Sometimes we get hit with...
CBS 58
GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate four separate shootings within the span of about 4 hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating four shootings that happened between 8:24 p.m. Sunday night and 12:48 a.m. Monday morning. Police say a double shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 20 around 8:24 p.m. near Hampton and 32nd. Police state the shooting was the result of an argument between...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee breaks homicide record for 3rd straight year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee set a record in 2022, and it's a record no city ever wants. According to MPD crime stats, there have been 194 homicides in the city so far this year, meaning 2022 will have the most homicides in one year in the city's history. The...
Comments / 0