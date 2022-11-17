ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Waukesha County parks not requiring fees over the upcoming Thanksgiving weekend

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Thanksgiving weekend has prompted Waukesha County officials to offer residents one more thing to be thankful for. Entrance to all nine fee-based parks within Waukesha County will not require a daily permit or annual membership from sunrise on Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at 10:00 p.m. as part of the county's "Thankful for Parks Free Admission Weekend."
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Local expert offers a breakdown of Milwaukee's current home market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Each month, the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors releases a report detailing home buying and selling activity in the metropolitan area. Kim Curtis, chairperson for the group's board of directors and a broker with Shorewest Realtors joined us on Monday, Nov. 21. She offered a breakdown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

'Our lives have been forever changed': Waukesha commemorates parade tragedy, 1 year later

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Monday, Nov. 21, hundreds of people in Waukesha continued the healing process on the one-year anniversary of the 2021 Christmas parade attack. A moment of silence and remembrance ceremony was held at Cutler Park. The ceremony started at precisely 4:39 in the evening, the exact time the Waukesha community was changed forever one year ago.
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin's projected budget surplus grows to $6.6 billion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin's projected state budget surplus is now forecast to hit nearly $6.6 billion by July, up from earlier $5 billion estimates. That is according to a report released Monday by Gov. Tony Evers' administration. The Republican-controlled state Legislature and Evers, a Democrat reelected to a...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Officials share fire safety tips ahead of the holiday season

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As we enter the winter months, safety remains at top of mind for local fire departments. The Wauwatosa Fire Department told CBS 58 they usually see an increase in calls for in-home fires and carbon monoxide detection during colder months. Winter often means more use of...
WAUWATOSA, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Festive Fun & Craft Fairs with Real Racine

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us to talk about a whole bunch of festive fun this season in Racine County!. We started off with Oh What Fun it is to Run 5K! You'll be able to see the Christmas Carnival of Lights in a brand-new way! You'll get amazing photo-ops as you walk or run through the light show. This is the ONLY opportunity we offer to walk through our light show!
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet Bryan Cherry

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - Bryan Cherry joined us for Ra- Sing & Me in studio this week!. Cherry is a musician and poet from Milwaukee. In the fall of 2021, Cherry won the Wisconsin Area Music Award for best R&B/Soul musician in Wisconsin. Cherry released the following information about...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee woman fatally shot by 10-year-old playing with gun

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that left a 44-year-old woman dead Monday, Nov. 21. It happened just before 7 a.m. near 87th and Hemlock Street. Authorities say a 10-year-old child was playing with a firearm when it discharged, striking the woman. Police say no arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Mertz's late sneak for TD pushes Badgers past Nebraska 15-14

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Graham Mertz scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak with 35 seconds left to complete Wisconsin's comeback from an 11-point deficit entering the fourth quarter and the Badgers beat Nebraska 15-14 for their ninth straight win in the series. The Badgers earned their grinding victory on...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Autobody shops see high demand ahead of busy holiday travel season

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The reminder to drive slow and safe in wintery conditions are as important as ever this year, because even a little fender bender may become a big inconvenience to fix. Local autobody shops are seeing higher demand than usual. "Sometimes we get hit with...
WEST ALLIS, WI
CBS 58

GOP's Loudenbeck concedes Wisconsin secretary of state loss

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Amy Loudenbeck is conceding that she has lost the race for Wisconsin secretary of state. Unofficial results from the Nov. 8 election show incumbent Democrat Doug La Follette defeated Loudenbeck by 7,660 votes. The difference was just three-tenths of a percentage point, close enough...
WISCONSIN STATE

