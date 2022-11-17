ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox

Is it just me, or is the resort becoming a pressure cooker environment?. Secrets were revealed, and relationships crumbled on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, making this tranquil location feel more like hell than a vacation destination. We'll start with Harper. She's been one of the most observant...
Watch Sister Wives Online: Season 17 Episode 11

How did the family react to Christine's announcement?. On Sister Wives Season 17 Episode 11, Christine agreed that she would get married again. Meanwhile, Janelle frustrated Kody when she made another change to her living situation. Elsewhere, Mykelti urged the family to get together for one last awkward goodbye as...
What to Watch: Welcome to Chippendales, Echo 3, Criminal Minds: Evolution

It may be the holidays, but there’s not stopping the new programming coming our way. Christmas takes control with every available network pumping out programming. But look for Echo 3 on Apple TV+ and Peacock’s Pitch Perfect series to make your week, too. Saturday, November 19. 8/7c Santa...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Center of the Universe

Dwight isn't wasting any time setting his new life in order. Sure, he's fresh out of the joint and already back in the game, but Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 shows he's going a lot more going on than a life of crime. His most impressive trait is his...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 11-21-22: A Dramatic Thanksgiving!

Days of Our Lives is usually pre-empted on Thanksgiving, but we can be grateful for an episode this year. Thanks to the move to Peacock, the soap will air a holiday-themed episode on Turkey Day itself!. No Devil will disrupt the proceedings on Days of Our Lives during the week...
Fanatic Feed: NBC's The Wheel Premiere Date, RHOA Spinoff Canceled, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 21, 2022. Bravo has canceled its Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi & the Gang after a single season. The series followed RHOA mainstay, Kandi Burruss, as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant. While...
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended

The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
Vikings Valhalla Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date

We finally have a premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2!. Netflix on Monday revealed the hit Vikings sequel is set to premiere on January 12, 2023. The second season comprises eight new episodes. Showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart continues for the second season. Returning Cast members include Sam Corlett...
TV Ratings: American Music Awards, The Waltons Sequel Down from 2021

The numbers are in, and it was another down night for the American Music Awards. Sunday's telecast drew 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 -- down considerably vs. last year's 3.8 million/1.0 rating for the early numbers. As previously reported, Taylor Swift dominated. Check out the...
Cheryl Burke Exits Dancing With the Stars as Pro Dancer After 26 Seasons

Cheryl Burke's time as a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars is over. Over the weekend, Burke announced via social media that she will officially depart the hit Disney+ reality series after 26 seasons. “I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am...
NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7 Review: Survival of the Fittest

Being a working parent is difficult. That was the none-too-subtle message on NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7. Oh, yeah. There also was a case of the week involving genetic weapons, which was, at best, tangentially related to Deeks' dilemma. The case started as threatening to an unspecified many,...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 Review: Rest in Peace

For a show that is preparing to launch several more spinoffs, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 was a surprisingly satisfying hour that brought the flagship series full circle. There were certainly some doubts going into the finale because we knew several characters would survive because, you know, spinoffs.
Pitch Perfect Bumper in Berlin Review: Fun but Not a Sure-fire Hit Like the Movies

When Peacock announced Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin, a series featuring one of the movie franchise's most polarizing characters, there was a great deal of skepticism. Adam Devine is a phenomenal actor, but there were questions about whether a series following Bumper could live up to the success of the movies.
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Even God Does Not Forgive

Step away from the light, and move into the darkness. Ghosts figured prominently on Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 3, but not in the traditional sense. Genevieve de Merteuil's spirit was invoked, and although she didn't make an appearance, her memory haunts those still alive. Lucy Cohu's Christine de Sevigny...
Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 11-21-02: Revenge Plots and Questionable Situations

It was another week of revenge plots in Salem, but in real life, the world is a bit poorer because of the loss of a phenomenal actor. John Aniston's death will leave a gaping hole that can never be filled. On Days of Our Lives during the week of 11-14-22, Maggie and Victor's non-party was a plot point, but knowing it's the last one they'll ever have was painful.

