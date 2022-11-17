Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
kjluradio.com
You can have a picnic in a heated bubble tent at the Magic Tree in Columbia this year
You can enjoy a new twist on a long-standing holiday tradition in Columbia this year. Every year, families from across Missouri flock to Cherry Hill Village in Columbia to see the Magic Tree. The tree is adorned with 64,000 lights and on the night of the lighting ceremony, there is a festival that includes face painting, food trucks and visits from Santa.
KOMU
A Time to Give Thanks kicks off Thanksgiving week with food box event
COLUMBIA − With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) is making sure no family goes without a meal this holiday. A Time to Give Thanks is a project that honors Everybody Eats, an idea created by the late Columbia City Council member and community advocate Almeta Crayton, by continuing to give out free meals to those in need.
comomag.com
200 Years and Counting
One of Boone County’s oldest log cabins shines like new. There are plenty of historic homes in Boone County, each with its own story to tell. Among the oldest in town is nearly 200-years-old and still standing at 2800 S. Olivet in east Columbia. Built in the 1830s, it is one of the oldest log cabins in Boone County, and is reported to have been the first two-story home in town. The property originally was two small log cabins, side-by-side, that were eventually merged into one home with a “dogtrot” design, meaning there is a large, enclosed hallway or breezeway between the two cabins.
As A Missourian Are You Willing To Die On This Hill?
Only In Your State recently published an article entitled "7 Hills Every Missourian Is Willing To Die On" and I think it's full of lies. Because I'm honestly, not willing to passionately argue any of the points in their article. Yet, there's one point, in talking to many Sedalians that I just don't believe.
Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire
Students from a Columbia private school will help residents of a Cooper County village clean up Monday after a devastating wildfire. The post Students help clean up in aftermath of Wooldridge fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Montgomery City man awaits a holiday miracle
Montgomery City — Most 21-year-olds have filled their time celebrating their coming of age, but Sam White has to spend 12 hours a week hooked up to a dialysis machine. “Normally, a kidney works 24/7. But dialysis only works 12 hours a week, so I have to make sure I go to those 12 hours a week. If not, there are chances of bad things happening,” said Sam.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN DUE IN COURT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man charged with multiple felonies after a traffic stop in Boonville is due in court. According to a probable cause statement, Dannie Rice was pulled over by a Boonville Police Officer for pulling a trailer with a non-working tail light. During the traffic stop the officer discovered that Rice’s driving privileges had been revoked. The vehicle Rice was driving was titled to him but not registered. The vehicle Rice was driving was also found to have a license plate that belonged to a different vehicle and not registered to Rice.
lakeexpo.com
Santa's Toy Wonderland At The Lake! Unique Toys, Games, & Gifts For Young And Old In Osage Beach
Christmas is just around the corner, and with it comes Christmas shopping! While it can feel like a scramble to get high-quality, unique gifts for the kids, Santa’s Toy Wonderland at Florida Direct makes it easy for parents and grandparents with toys the kids and grandkids will enjoy and remember years down the line (plus a little something for mom and dad too!)
kjluradio.com
One person arrested after disturbance in Columbia
An armed suspect is taken into custody following a disturbance just south of Stephens College. The Columbia Police Department says it was called to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue Saturday evening after reports that an individual was causing a disturbance in the area. The department says that while the individual was armed, no threats were made.
Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sedalia man was hurt early Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash on Highway 50 in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the highway near Quincy Avenue around 2:20 a.m. Troopers said Kyle Strunk, 24, was thrown from the motorcycle after he hit a The post Sedalia man flown to hospital following motorcycle crash on Highway 50 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Marching Mizzou has last home rehearsal ahead of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
COLUMBIA − Marching Mizzou had its last home rehearsal Friday ahead of the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group was notified in April 2021 it would perform in this year's parade. Friday was a busy rehearsal day for the Tigers, as they will perform at Saturday's football...
Girl goes missing from Saline County
Saline County authorities are asking for help finding a missing teen girl. The post Girl goes missing from Saline County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Columbia’s $9-million Highway 63 and Grindstone upgrade is moving forward
A $9-million plan to upgrade south Columbia’s heavily-congested Highway 63 and Grindstone interchange is moving a step closer. Columbia’s city council will first-read an agreement with state transportation officials during Monday night’s meeting. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is considering a proposed loop ramp at 63 and Grindstone. MoDOT also plans to re-route Lenoir to the east and build two signals: one at the relocated Lenoir and the other at LeMone industrial drive.
Columbia man arrested, faces several charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was arrested Thursday afternoon in relation to an outstanding warrant, according to a Boone County Sheriff's Office spokesman. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy had received information that Justin Martin, 24, was in a vehicle near the 4000 block of Interstate 70 Drive SE. Martin had a warrant for first-degree The post Columbia man arrested, faces several charges appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Funeral Announcements for November 16, 2022
Funeral service for Ima Jean (Shryock) Rowden, 88, Columbia, will be at Encounter Church, 1201 N. William Parkhurst Drive, Sedalia, on Saturday, Nov. 19. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and a service will begin at 11. Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home. A celebration of life...
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police responded to an alleged break-in near the 2500 block of Old 63 South. ABC 17 News crews saw officers at The Quarters apartment complex on Thursday night. The area of the scene is the same area Columbia police previously said had been targeted by a suspected prowler targeting women ages The post CPD investigates suspected burglary in southern Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Two arrested following traffic stop, one held on $75,000 bond
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two people with outstanding warrants during a traffic stop Tuesday morning. A department official pulled over a vehicle with expired played near the Clark Lane and Interstate 70 connector in Columbia. Mercedes Pattillo, 21, was identified as a passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, deputies developed probable The post Two arrested following traffic stop, one held on $75,000 bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH
A Sedalia man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Sunday, November 20, 2022. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Brett Graham made a left turn in front of a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old Kyle Strunk. Strunk’s motorcycle struck Graham’s vehicle, causing Strunk to be ejected.
