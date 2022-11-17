Read full article on original website
themainewire.com
Letter Reveals Mills Sought White List for Maine Media in Bid to Block Critical Coverage
The administration of Gov. Janet Mills sought the creation of a novel credentialing system for journalists last October in a bid to exclude certain media outlets from covering official state briefings and press conferences, according to a letter obtained by The Maine Wire. Mills’ Director of Communications Scott Ogden made...
Generations later, Mainers confront a genocide that still remains overlooked
Penobscot tribal member Dawn Neptune Adams hugs her son, Kaden Adams, after reading the Phips Bounty Proclamation in the Council Chamber of Boston’s Old State House during the filming of Bounty. Courtesy of Upstander Project. Dawn Neptune Adams dreams of being hunted. For much of her life, the nightmare...
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data.
Private schools’ public funding raises concerns
Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
WGME
Advisory group wants to make it harder for Maine police to destroy discipline records
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- Members of Maine’s public records advisory committee expressed support for closing a loophole that currently allows police unions to negotiate shorter timelines for destroying their officers’ discipline records. The exemption has enabled police to purge public documentation of misconduct far sooner than the law usually allows.
People Living in These 16 Maine Towns Have The Highest Monthly Bills in the State
They are unavoidable. Every month they are due and it seems they just keep getting more and more expensive. They're the bills we get every month, just to keep the lights on the heat going, the roof over our heads, our vehicles running, and the insurance coverage we need to protect everything we own and ourselves.
foxbangor.com
Court decision offers new hope for Maine lobstermen fighting new regulations
STATEWIDE — A small sign of hope for Maine Lobstermen as a federal judge in D.C. District Court has ruled that new lobster fishing restrictions designed to protect North Atlantic Right Whales will be delayed until 2024 to give the government time to draft more effective regulations. “We need...
penbaypilot.com
Order free at-home COVID tests to prepare for safe holiday travel and gatherings
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is encouraging Maine people to order free, at-home COVID-19 tests as part of their planning for upcoming gatherings and travel to protect relatives and friends and help limit the spread of COVID-19 this holiday season. Households that order through Project Access...
newscentermaine.com
Events held around Maine for 'International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day'
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Since 1999, Americans and Mainers have reflected on the loved ones lost to suicide. 'International Survivors of Suicide Day' is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving as the holiday season can be tough for some families. The Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention...
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List
2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20
TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
The world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, made its inaugural stop in Maine, docking in Eastport after traveling through the Northwest Passage from Alaska, en route to Antarctica. It also visited Bar Harbor and Rockland. Southwest Harbor. Gott’s Store was put up for sale. The gas station,...
What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?
Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Monday, November 21, 2022. 6:30 am.
Take a Peek Inside Maine’s Largest Music Warehouse, Maine Record Sales
This one is for the music lovers. Or Hell, this is for people who love a ping of nostalgia, the smell of an old book store, or finding something antique and rare by scrummaging through an old store with your own hands. A place that many people think is a...
NECN
New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones
More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
There’s a Cozy 4-Lane Candlepin Bowling Alley That Just Opened Up in Maine
Candlepin Bowling was born in New England, but today there are far fewer places to play the variation of bowling that is unique to our area. Luckily though, there's a new place to go candlepin bowling in Maine and it's a place you're probably familiar with. Candlepin Bowling sets itself...
Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents
man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
WGME
Maine firefighters sound alarm about EV fire dangers, as training lags behind the tech
BRUNSWICK, Maine (WGME) -- As the number of electric vehicles or EVs grow in Maine, so are concerns about the safety of first responders. The technology is advancing faster than most firefighters can train, leading many to sound the alarm about added dangers under the hood that could pose a risk during emergencies.
