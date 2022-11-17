ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Maine Monitor

Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite

The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
The Maine Monitor

Private schools’ public funding raises concerns

Maine does not audit spending of public funds by Maine private schools leaving that spending up to private schools overseen by boards of trustees, who are privately selected and may reside outside of Maine. The lack of financial accountability for so-called “private” high schools in Maine that actually receive most...
newscentermaine.com

Events held around Maine for 'International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day'

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Since 1999, Americans and Mainers have reflected on the loved ones lost to suicide. 'International Survivors of Suicide Day' is held the Sunday before Thanksgiving as the holiday season can be tough for some families. The Maine Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention...
ecowatch.com

Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project

Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
94.9 HOM

Mainers Getting Pounded With High Costs Can Add Electricity to the List

2023 could start with your CMP bill up almost $32!. Electricity is not a straightforward thing. There's the source of electricity and then there's the delivery of electricity. Even though most customers of Central Maine Power (CMP) will see a big jump for part of their electric bill starting on January 1, 2023 - CMP didn't raise the rates.
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20

TGIF! You know what that means, right? Yes, you guessed it, it's time for the weekend roundup of things to do this weekend in Maine. It is hard to believe it is Thanksgiving this coming week. There are plenty of holiday craft fairs to get names crossed off your holiday shopping list. The Maine Harvest Festival, celebrating farm-fresh Maine products, is this weekend in Bangor, and the Shriners “Feztival” of Trees is this weekend. Have a fabulous weekend!
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

The world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship, MS Roald Amundsen, made its inaugural stop in Maine, docking in Eastport after traveling through the Northwest Passage from Alaska, en route to Antarctica. It also visited Bar Harbor and Rockland. Southwest Harbor. Gott’s Store was put up for sale. The gas station,...
Z107.3

What Do You Actually Call These Mystical Orbs On Lawns Across Maine?

Do young people put these weird balls on their lawn?. I remember my grandparents on my dad's side lived in Holden when I was little. They had an out of control yard as far as decorations. Gnomes, a wishing well... you name it. And yes, one of those weird mirror balls on a stand in the middle of a bunch of other crap. My cousin and I would treat it more like a carnival mirror than anything else.
NECN

New Threats Hit Maine Schools After Wave of Hoax Ones

More schools in Maine were closed on Friday because of threats, only a few days after hoax calls about an active shooter affected schools in at least 10 communities in the state on Tuesday. Threats related to schools in both Yarmouth and Falmouth prompted the closure of all schools in...
R.A. Heim

Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.
