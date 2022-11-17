Read full article on original website
Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance
A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
Gamespot
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For $29, Its Lowest Price Ever
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for Black Friday. Breath of the Wild isn't exactly a new game, of course, but it remains one of the platform's best titles and in fact one of the best modern games money can buy.
Gamespot
How To Evolve Charcadet In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are full of new Pokemon in the Paldea region for players to discover and catch. One of those new Pokemon is Charcadet, a small red knight-like Pokemon that can be quite powerful. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Pokemon, in Scarlet or into Creuledge, a Fire/Ghost Pokemon, in Violet. Regardless of which version you are playing, you will need to obtain a special item in order to evolve Charcadet.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
Gamespot
Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes Is Just $39 Right Now
In case you missed out on the most recent Fire Emblem Warriors game, there's some good news for you. With Black Friday specials now in full swing, the critically acclaimed action-RPG has just gotten a fresh discount. At Amazon and Best Buy, the game is just $39 for either a digital code or a physical version.
Gamespot
Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character's run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.
Gamespot
Adopt Stray For Just $29 With This Black Friday Deal
2022 has been a year of martial arts masters, vampire-slaying cowboys, and tarnished warriors, but Stray and its adorable feline has been a standout release in a crowded calendar. In case you missed it when it first came out, now's a great time to adopt Stray and bring it home, as the PS5 and PS4 game is just $29 right now on Amazon and GameStop as part of Black Friday promotions.
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Gamespot
Launch Gameplay Trailer | Dragonflight | World of Warcraft
Dragons have returned to Azeroth, but as the land begins to heal a new threat rises. The time has come to take to the skies in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, available November 28 at 3:00 p.m. PST.
Gamespot
Grab Soul Hackers 2 For Just $29 At Best Buy And Amazon
If you’re feeling the Megami Tensei itch, Soul Hackers 2 is just $29 at Amazon and Best Buy. The deal applies to PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X versions. Soul Hackers 2 is a cyberpunk-flavored dungeon crawler RPG, and one of the numerous subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. While Soul Hackers 2 takes place in the same setting as the first Soul Hackers title, the story is entirely standalone and can be enjoyed without playing the original.
Gamespot
Get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope With A $10 Bonus
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is a delightful little tactical RPG starring Mario and, for some reason, the Rabbids. While the physical game hasn't gotten any deep discounts, it does come with a kind of reverse-discount at Amazon. You can buy the game (at regular price) and walk away with a $10 gift card to put towards some other goodie for yourself.
Gamespot
Battlefield 2042 | Season 3: Escalation – Battle Pass Trailer
Call the shots with Battlefield 2042 – Season 3: Escalation. Play through 100 tiers in the Season 3 Battle Pass to unlock Free* and Premium** content including the new Specialist, weapons, gadgets, vehicles, cosmetics, and more. All gameplay-affecting items in Battlefield 2042 are free and earnable for all players.
Gamespot
A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Huge Discount Before Black Friday
The recently released A Plague Tale: Requiem is already generating end-of-the-year awards buzz, including a Game of the Year nomination at The Game Awards, and you can get a hefty discount on the game right now via Amazon. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions are marked down to $39, more than $20 off their original price.
Gamespot
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Gets A Cozy Discount For Black Friday
Nintendo's cozy island getaway game just got a rare discount for Black Friday, as life-simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just $39 at Amazon and Best Buy currently. For this deal, you can grab either the digital or the physical versions of the game. The digital version is a buck more at $40, but you're getting an awesome deal regardless. New Horizons almost never goes on sale, so scoop this up while you can.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Gamespot
WarioWare: Get It Together Is Just $29 With Early Black Friday Deal
Black Friday 2022 is just around the corner, and you can already save big on some of the hottest games beforehand. Right now at Amazon, WarioWare: Get It Together is just $29, and it's only a few bucks more at Best Buy. The latest collection of microgames is definitely worth checking out, especially at that price.
Gamespot
How Pokemon Scarlet's Titan And Starfall Quests Got Me Right In The Feelings
We all know the drill by now. You want to be the very best, like no one ever was, so you set out on a cross-country journey to catch and train adorable monsters and rise to the ranks of Pokemon Master. It's a tale as old as time, or at least as old as 1996, and Pokemon games rarely venture outside this comfortable template. That made it all the more surprising when Pokemon Scarlet made me actually care and look forward to two of its three main story paths.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Answers Our Burning Questions
God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and it is a treasure. The PS4 and PS5 title from Santa Monica Studio launched on November 9, scoring rave reviews and earning multiple award nominations, including Game of the Year, for the upcoming The Game Awards in December. GameSpot recently sat down with...
Gamespot
Best PlayStation Plus Games November 2022
The nights are getting longer, the weather’s getting colder, and your family is hitting you up about your plans for the holidays. So you know what that means: time to park yourself in front of the telly and get some gaming going. Here’s what’s coming to PlayStation Plus this month, and my recommendations for some cozy games to play from the Game Catalog.
Gamespot
Ninja Gaiden And Dead Or Alive Are Reportedly Being Rebooted
Team Ninja is reportedly planning on rebooting the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises. According to the Korean video game online community Ruliweb, Team Ninja head Fumihiko Yasuda attended a panel at the G-Star conference in Busan, South Korea. He reportedly showed a slide at the end of his panel with pictures of Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive with the caption "The future of Team Ninja - Reboot of popular series."
