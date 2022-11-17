Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
It may be a strange size, but this Samsung 58-inch 4K TV is $220 off
As Thanksgiving fast approaches, it is time to start pouring over the weird ones, the ones you might have missed or overlooked. Today, we bring to you one of the best Black Friday TV deals, a TV in a somewhat unusual size. We’ll get into the specifics of why the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is so unusual in just a bit, but for now you should know that it is on sale at Walmart for only $378. As part of Walmart Black Friday deals, the Samsung 58-inch TU7000 4K Smart TV is $222 off its standard $600 price, over a third of its price slashed.
Android Headlines
Android 13 update is rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3
Samsung has released the Android 13 stable update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The two foldables follow their successors and dozens of other Galaxy devices in the company’s Android 13 party, which brings its One UI 5.0 custom software. The big Android update...
Android Headlines
Galaxy Note 20 gets a proper Android 13 rollout in the US
Samsung is widely rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 stable update for the Galaxy Note 20 series in the US. The rollout began last week but the company initially only seeded the new Android version to users with an unlocked Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra who participated in its One UI 5.0 beta program. It has now expanded the rollout to carrier-locked units as well.
Android Headlines
Win a Google Pixel 7 Pro with Android Headlines! – US Giveaway
How about a chance to win a brand new Google Pixel 7 Pro for the holidays? That’s right, we’re giving away a Google Pixel 7 Pro to a lucky AndroidHeadlines reader. Read on to find out how you can enter to win this fabulous prize. Google announced the...
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Android Headlines
The 'Eight Dollars' extension is now available for all major web browsers
The ‘Eight Dollars‘ is a new web extension that allows users to see who has paid for Twitter’s verified badge. This extension is now available for Chrome, Edge, and other Chromium-based browsers via the Chrome Web Store. Firefox users can also install the extension through the Mozilla store.
Android Headlines
Several Google workspace apps are you getting tablet optimizations
Since last year, Google has been putting a lot of work into optimizing Android for tablets. This included optimizing a lot of first-party Google applications to be used on larger displays. This continues, as is delivering much-needed tablet optimizations for several workspace applications. This should come as no surprise to...
Android Headlines
Samsung's next tablet could be named the Galaxy Tab S8 FE
Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets earlier this year, and it’s been a pretty popular set of devices. They bring some of the most powerful mobile hardware along with Samsung’s One UI software. Now, it seems that the company is working on a mid-range version of the tablets. We just got some new weeks on the Galaxy Tab S8 FE.
Android Headlines
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro get $30 shaved off for Black Friday
Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on sale for the first time, now just $199. That’s going to save you $30 off of its regular price. Making this a really great time to pick up a pair. All three colors of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are...
Android Headlines
LTE-enabled Galaxy Tab S6 Lite gets Android 12L update
Users of the LTE version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, there’s good news for you. Samsung is rolling out a major software update for your tablet. No, it’s not Android 13 yet. But you’re getting the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update. Android 12L is a...
Android Headlines
Sony Xperia 10 V specs appear, touting a 6.1-Inch display & more
Specifications of the upcoming Sony Xperia 10 V are being touted in a recent leak. Based on the available info, this will be a mid-range handset, just like its predecessor. The Sony Xperia 10 IV is expected to become official at the beginning of the second quarter of 2022. To...
Phone Arena
Amazon just dropped the sporty Apple Watch Ultra to its lowest-ever price
Apple's first rugged smartwatch aimed at adventurers and fitness enthusiasts, the Watch Ultra, is finally getting a decent discount, just in time for the holiday sale season. The Watch Ultra can be described as an outdoorsy version of the flagship Watch Series 8, packing all of the health and fitness features that users have come to expect from Apple such as heart rate monitoring, ECG, and blood oxygen readings, and adding sporty features on top of that.
Android Headlines
Nearby Share is getting the Material You paint job
Google has been adding Material You to many of its services, both big and small. How small? Well, Google is now giving the Nearby Share interface the Material You paint job. Nearby Share is Google’s answer to Apple’s Airdrop technology. It allows people to quickly and easily share files between other Android devices. The company first unveiled this in Android 9 Pie, and it’s been a staple for the platform ever since.
Android Headlines
Auto-rotate & tap-to-wake bugs hit Pixel 6, Pixel 7
New Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 bugs have been discovered, and they impact auto-rotate and tap-to-wake functions. Reports have been spotted on Reddit. A user named ‘BennyBoy218’ said the following: “Seems to be when I’m using YouTube mostly but auto rotate doesn’t kick in. Have to manually activate it myself which is frustrating”.
Android Headlines
Google allegedly paid a hefty sum to Activision to block rival app store
As per Reuters, to prevent major game developers from competing with Google Play Store by launching their own platforms, Google struck deals with 24 major app developers. According to a court filing, Google allegedly paid Activision Blizzard Inc. about $360 million over three years and $30 million over one year to Riot Games, a unit of China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. To keep the gaming company away from competing with Google.
Android Headlines
Pixel's At a Glance widget now shows food & grocery delivery status
Google has issued a new update to the At a Glance widget. Pixel’s At a Glance widget is now showing food & grocery delivery status, which makes it even more useful than before. Some of you will know that this feature did appear in the past, but was quickly...
Android Headlines
9 Black Friday deals on AMD CPUs you don't want to miss
For Black Friday, Amazon is dropping prices on AMD CPUs, so if you’re in need of an upgrade for your desktop gaming PC, now is a good time to consider getting a better CPU. Provided you need one, of course. There are 9 different CPU models on sale as part of the Black Friday deals, including the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X. Normally this CPU retails for $569.99. Which is a pretty steep price for a processor. But right now it’s on sale for almost half off, and you can actually grab it for $342.91.
Android Headlines
Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing: video
The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing, it seems. The company has confirmed that the phone sold really well during AliExpress’ 11.11 sale, and that it has “stepped up” the production of the device. The Ulefone Armor 17 Pro production is in full swing,...
Digital Trends
Save up to $1,000 on Samsung’s first OLED TV for Black Friday
Black Friday TV deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater system, and there’s no better way to upgrade than with a high-end OLED TV. OLED TVs are the gold standard in TV tech, and Samsung is one of the premiere brands in the space. As part of the Samsung Black Friday deals, you can grab a gorgeous 65-inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $1,800. Not exactly cheap, but an incredible $1,000 off the sticker price of $2,800. You can also opt for the smaller 55-inch version, which is $650 off, down to $1,500.
Android Headlines
Save $800 on Razer Blade 14 plus more on Razer PC components
Black Friday week is here and already there are some really excellent deals going around, like this deal on the Razer Blade 14 where you can save $800 off the original listed price. Normally this laptop retails for $2,799.99, but during Black Friday Amazon has it on sale for $1,999.99 which is a great price for this model of the Razer Blade 14. It comes with an NVIDIA RTX 3080 GPU, an AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe SSD for storage of all those games.
