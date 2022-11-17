Read full article on original website
Related
New developments emerge in Idaho college students murders
One week after four Idaho college students were killed, the person or people responsible remain on the loose. Christina Ruffini reports.
Mother who fought for Dominic's Law wants defibrillator requirement applied to private schools
NEW YORK -- In New York, the law says schools must have an automated external defibrillator, or AED, in case a person has heart problems. But it doesn't apply to private schools. One mother is on a mission to make sure every school has this life-saving equipment, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Monday. Seventh and eighth graders are Resurrection Ascension Catholic Academy in Rego Park, Queens learn CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator.Volunteers with the Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation provide the training. In 2009, Melinda Murray-Nyack's 17-year-old son Dominic went into sudden cardiac arrest on the basketball court at...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
UW offers students $5,000, free food, housing to live off campus due to space constraints
MADISON, Wis. – With housing space limited, students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison this year were offered unique incentives to live off campus. Some 276 students took the school’s offer of either free meals, housing or $5,000. “We offered them an incentive of $5,000 if they chose to live off campus or we offered them free housing for the year...
Comments / 0