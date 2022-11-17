NEW YORK -- In New York, the law says schools must have an automated external defibrillator, or AED, in case a person has heart problems. But it doesn't apply to private schools. One mother is on a mission to make sure every school has this life-saving equipment, CBS2's Alice Gainer reported Monday. Seventh and eighth graders are Resurrection Ascension Catholic Academy in Rego Park, Queens learn CPR and how to use an automated external defibrillator.Volunteers with the Dominic A. Murray 21 Memorial Foundation provide the training. In 2009, Melinda Murray-Nyack's 17-year-old son Dominic went into sudden cardiac arrest on the basketball court at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO