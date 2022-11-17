Read full article on original website
Digital makes a 'splash' at the Stiles Manufacturing Solutions Seminar
Stiles Digital made a splash in a big way at the Stiles bi-annual Manufacturing Solutions Seminar (MSS) event. This included a dedicated space for Stiles Digital with prominent marketing, demonstrations, and real-time data generation for production. The Digital team showcased all major solutions:. online shopping and configuration platforms;. the creation...
Wood products group advocates for legal, sustainable timber trade of certain species
ALEXANDRIA, Virginia – The International Wood Products Association (IWPA) advocated for legal and sustainable trade in several timber species at the 19th Meeting of the Conference of Parties of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in Panama City, Panama. The CITES...
Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
Sustainable wooden wind turbine blades being developed
Stora Enso and Voodin Blade Technology GmbH have signed a partnership agreement to develop sustainable wind turbine blades from wood. Under the agreement, the two companies are committed to developing sustainable alternatives for wind turbine blades and creating a competitive and reliable supply chain. They are currently producing and installing a 20 m blade for a 0.5 MW turbine and have plans for an 80 m blade.
