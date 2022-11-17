ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
woodworkingnetwork.com

Digital makes a 'splash' at the Stiles Manufacturing Solutions Seminar

Stiles Digital made a splash in a big way at the Stiles bi-annual Manufacturing Solutions Seminar (MSS) event. This included a dedicated space for Stiles Digital with prominent marketing, demonstrations, and real-time data generation for production. The Digital team showcased all major solutions:. online shopping and configuration platforms;. the creation...
Benzinga

Best Buy, Dollar Tree And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $10.31 billion before the opening bell. Best Buy shares fell 2.6% to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
woodworkingnetwork.com

Sustainable wooden wind turbine blades being developed

Stora Enso and Voodin Blade Technology GmbH have signed a partnership agreement to develop sustainable wind turbine blades from wood. Under the agreement, the two companies are committed to developing sustainable alternatives for wind turbine blades and creating a competitive and reliable supply chain. They are currently producing and installing a 20 m blade for a 0.5 MW turbine and have plans for an 80 m blade.

Comments / 0

Community Policy