Paramount says ending Simon&Schuster/Penguin deal after US antitrust ruling
Paramount Global on Monday officially dropped a plan to sell its Simon & Schuster division to rival publisher Penguin Random House after a US judge blocked the $2.2 billion deal on antitrust grounds. "Penguin Random House is part of the Global Content Strategy, one of our five strategic priorities," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe.
Paramount Global Terminates $2.2B Simon & Schuster Sale But Still Wants Out Of Publishing Biz
A major publishing deal is officially dead in the water as Paramount Global scrapped its sale of Simon & Schuster to Bertelsmann’s Penguin Random House, declining to pursue an appeal after the Department of Justice sued to block the merger and a federal judge upheld the government’s position. The sale was announced two years ago, in Nov. of 2020, as the former ViacomCBS was shedding noncore assets to raise cash and pay down debt. President Biden’s more activist DOJ reviewed the deal and sued to block in Nov. of 2021, arguing the transaction would create a behemoth publisher likely to drive...
How BlackBerry Moved From Iconic Cellphones to Cybersecurity
BlackBerry was once at the top of the smartphone market in the U.S. In 2010, almost half of smartphone subscribers in the U.S. used BlackBerrys, according to Comscore. The phones were well-known for having a tactile keyboard and for BlackBerry's advanced cybersecurity — often favored among businesses and governments.
Crypto lender Genesis says no plans to file bankruptcy imminently
Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency lender Genesis said on Monday it has no plans to file for bankruptcy imminently, days after the collapse of crypto exchange FTX forced it to suspend customer redemptions.
The Big New Exxon Mobil Climate Change Deal That Got an Assist From Joe Biden
Exxon's carbon capture and sequestration deal with CF Industries and Enlink Midstream in Louisiana could be significant for the future of Big Oil's low-carbon business. One key: tax incentives included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August. Environmental critics say the new law just subsidizes an expensive technology, but...
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on Covid Fears; China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates on Hold
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday amid growing Covid concerns in China as its central bank kept the benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold — in line with expectations. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong...
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
