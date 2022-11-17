ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kslsports.com

Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Oregon closes in on Pac-12 Championship Game with win over Utah

A busy night in the Pac-12 produced exciting results as the conference title race becomes clearer. A year after getting dominated twice by Utah, No. 12 Oregon secured revenge and showed program growth with a gritty 20-17 win over the No. 10 Utes on Saturday in a late-night Pac-12 showdown. The win puts the Ducks on the precipice of reaching Pac-12 Championship Game under first-year coach Dan Lanning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
nbc16.com

Clear nights increase Oregon's chance to see the Leonid meteor shower

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregonians don't consider November to be a dry month. On average it's Eugene's third rainiest month of the year averaging 5.98" of rain. That means skies are usually blocking any astronomical events that might take place late in the year. The Leonid meteor shower happens yearly...
EUGENE, OR
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kezi.com

How inflation is impacting Oregonians' Thanksgiving this year

EUGENE, Ore. -- Everything from gas prices and grocery costs could cost more this Thanksgiving because of inflation. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, grocery costs are up 13% compared to one year ago. People living in Eugene said they've been noticing the rising prices and making adjustments. "I...
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Fentanyl Laced Pills; Measure 114; Mapleton Schools See Increase; TSP Input Needed

Recreational drug use and experimentation with drugs has been an ongoing problem in communities across the nation, but it has never been more deadly than it has been since the introduction of Fentanyl laced pills. Cities began to see the effects of the pills back in 2017 and it has slowly made its way to the Pacific Northwest. Ian Jarmin is the school nurse for the Siuslaw School District and he is concerned that it could become widespread among the student population which could be instantly deadly for those experimenting with drugs. He says that Fentanyl laced pills can hold varying amounts of the drug making the use of them like a game of Russian roulette. Florence Police Chief John Pitcher says they have seen an increase of the pills here in Florence. He says whatever the new “it” drug is it eventually makes it to the Florence community. He also says overdoses from the drug are occurring all the time. Jarmin says educating youth is a priority and the school district is hosting a special streaming event that was produced by the University of Oregon with cooperation from Lane County Public Health. It is a free event but does require pre registration. Siuslaw schools has set up a link to the registration at Siuslaw.k12.or.us. Jarmin says the event will be available on most devices that can stream, but the SMS site will have additional informative materials and access to items that can help prevent accidental overdose. The live-stream event begins this evening at 5:45.
FLORENCE, OR

