Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
Microsoft's Latest Data on Hacks and Why You May Need New Login, Passwords Fast
The volume of password attacks has soared to an estimated 921 attacks every second, a 74% rise in one year, according to the latest Microsoft Digital Defense Report. Roughly 20% of people online use identical logins and passwords across many websites and apps, which should be changed on accounts with sensitive information immediately.
Disney Shares Rise After Iger Replaces Chapek as CEO
Disney shares jumped Monday following news that Bob Iger replaced Bob Chapek as CEO. Disney is a Dow 30 component. Shares of Disney popped Monday, the morning after the company announced it had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with Bob Iger. Disney's stock rose about 6% on Monday. As of Friday's...
Democratic Senators Urge Regulators to Monitor SoFi Trading Activity, Expressing Concern During Crypto Meltdown
Four Democratic lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee urged federal regulators to look into SoFi's cryptocurrency trading activity in a letter on Monday. They homed in on SoFi's February 2022 acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, which converted SoFi into a bank holding company and, according to lawmakers, subjected it to "consolidated supervision by the Federal Reserve."
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Happy Thanksgiving Week. We may have a shortened trading schedule, with U.S. markets closed Thursday for the holiday and only open until 1 p.m. ET Friday, but there's no shortage of intrigue. Equities slumped a bit last week, but closed strong Friday as investors weighed a vareity of retailer earnings (more on that below) and a new round of Fed speak as Federal Reserve officials largely stuck to their plans to raise rates to bring down inflation. Some market watchers think a bottom could be near. "The final move of the bear market probably comes next year in the first quarter, when the earnings finally catch up to where we think they're going to be next year," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's Chief U.S. Equity strategist, told CNBC. Read live market updates here.
Why Protections for Crypto Investors Are Linked to Orange Groves
The average investor might think cryptocurrency is similar to a stock or bond, which are overseen by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. But crypto largely seems to fall in a gray area of the law. It's unclear which federal regulators have primary oversight over the market for consumers, legal experts said.
Stock Futures Are Little Changed on Monday Evening
Stock futures are little changed Monday night as investors worry about the prospect of China reinstating pandemic restrictions. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 6 points and was near the flatline. S&P 500 futures were flat while Nasdaq-100 futures added 0.1%. It follows a volatile trading day...
Bitcoin Drops to Lowest in More Than a Week, Ether Slides as FTX Collapse Ripples Through Crypto Market
Bitcoin fell to a week-and-a-half low on Monday and other major cryptocurrencies fell sharply, as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continues to ripple through the market. The cryptocurrency market has come under pressure over the last two weeks as problems at major exchange FTX came to light.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Zoom, Dell, Urban Outfitters and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Zoom – Shares of the pandemic darling slid 4.4% in extended trading Monday. Though the videoconferencing company topped expectations for earnings and revenue, it gave a weak outlook for the fourth quarter. Dell – The technology company popped as much...
Top Wall Street Analysts Like These Stocks Amid the Macro Uncertainty
The market is set to begin what should be a quiet holiday week, but key catalysts are on the horizon. The stock market is closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day, and it's set to close at 1 p.m. on Friday. Investors are on guard for December: The Federal Reserve meets once more, and a blast of economic data, including November payrolls, is on the way.
Charts Suggest the S&P 500 Will Rally in December, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 will likely rally next month. "The charts, as interpreted by the legendary Larry Williams, suggest that the Santa Claus rally is coming to town next month," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that stocks in the benchmark...
Season's Savings: Where to Find Hidden Deals
The holidays can be rough on a bank account, especially with inflation. Thankfully there are a few places you can look for both in-person and online savings that you might not know of. "Anybody could find something for a gift here," said Denies, a shopper at Kobey's Swap Meet. "There's...
Paramount says ending Simon&Schuster/Penguin deal after US antitrust ruling
Paramount Global on Monday officially dropped a plan to sell its Simon & Schuster division to rival publisher Penguin Random House after a US judge blocked the $2.2 billion deal on antitrust grounds. "Penguin Random House is part of the Global Content Strategy, one of our five strategic priorities," said Bertelsmann Chief Executive Thomas Rabe.
What happens when CEOs return? History has some lessons for Bob Iger and Disney
So-called boomerang CEOs can be like Steve Jobs, who propelled Apple to new heights. Or they can fail to recapture the magic.
These Controversial ETFs Take Big Risks for Massive Returns
They're high-return exchange-traded funds carrying big risk premiums. Known as leveraged ETFs, ProShares Advisors' Simeon Hyman embraces them — running his firm's UltraPro QQQ and UltraPro Short QQQ funds. "There are a range of uses," the firm's global investment strategist told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week. "What if I'm...
Twitter HQ in San Francisco Set to Reopen After Chaotic Friday
It's going to be a Monday like no other at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, after some employees resigned, some were fired and others were locked out. Employees should be able to get back into the San Francisco Twitter building Monday morning after new owner Elon Musk ordered them to report to the office, ending the company's remote work policy.
Hong Kong Stocks Fall 2% on Covid Fears; China Keeps Benchmark Lending Rates on Hold
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday amid growing Covid concerns in China as its central bank kept the benchmark lending rates, or loan prime rates, on hold — in line with expectations. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong...
Arun Majumdar's Mom Cooked Over a Coal Stove on the Floor, and Now He's the First Leader of Stanford's New Climate School — Here Is His Story
Building a successful climate school requires thinking beyond the bubble of Silicon Valley, says Arun Majumdar, the first dean of the new Stanford climate school. He grew up with a coal stove and saw firsthand the effects of the Green Revolution, which dramatically improved crop yields and helped India feed its population.
29-Year-Old Who Quit Her Job Now Makes $9,100 a Month Organizing Closets: I Can Make the Same Amount in Half the Time
At the end of 2017, Vanessa Garcia was living in San Diego, working three jobs and struggling to pay bills. As an actress, she auditioned daily for TV shows and commercials. She worked an additional six hours per day as a personal assistant. And while she hoped to pick up extra work building furniture and organizing people's closets through freelance platform TaskRabbit, her limited availability meant practically nobody hired her.
