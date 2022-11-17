Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Derick Brown found guilty in federal kidnapping trial of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A federal jury found Derick Brown guilty Thursday on all charges related to the 2019 kidnapping of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. Closing arguments were concluded at 10:45 a.m. The jury begin its deliberation shortly after at 11:20 a.m. The verdict was reached around 12:40 p.m., after...
2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son
A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
Former Birmingham police detective guilty of capital murder in woman’s ‘love triangle’ death
A jury took less than an hour to find a former Birmingham police detective guilty in the “love triangle” shooting death of a woman she found with her common law husband. Alfreda Fluker, 42, was convicted of capital murder in the 2020 Germania Park slaying of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller, and attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and common-law husband.
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison
An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
Man convicted in 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on Birmingham street
A Birmingham man was convicted Friday in the 2020 broad daylight shooting death of another man on the city’s east side. A Jefferson County jury convicted 29-year-old Nicholas Miranda of murder in the slaying of Tommy Brown, 49. East Precinct officers were dispatched at noon that Thursday – July...
wvtm13.com
One person dead in apartment shooting
One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
wvtm13.com
Calera officer injured during police chase
CALERA, Ala. — A Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting another agency. The officer's injury is not life threatening but will require surgery. Hyche said the...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County woman struggles to raise grandchildren after daughter's overdose death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County family is asking for help after struggling to stay together and survive for nearly two years now. Raven Deloach, 29, died from a fentanyl overdose two years ago. She left behind 8 children, 7 of which her mother is now caring for.
wvtm13.com
Off-duty Jefferson County sheriff deputy finds body near road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — An off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy found a body near a roadway in Fairfield. This happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 on the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. The sheriff's office says an officer encountered debris on the road, and while investigating it, the deputy...
Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
Birmingham 7th grader shot to death in SUV identified; suspect in custody
A Birmingham seventh grader has been identified as the young girl gunned down Wednesday morning in a shooting that also left her mother critically injured. Birmingham police late Wednesday identified the slain girl as Moriah Quib-Marquez. She was 14 and attended Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School. Moriah is one of...
Former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was ‘cold, calculated, exact,’ prosecutor says
A former Birmingham police detective on trial for capital murder was described by a prosecutor Tuesday as “ICE.”. “Intentional, cold, calculated, exact,” said Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Eric Hamilton of 42-year-old Alfreda Fluker. “A killer -that’s what she is.’’. Fluker went on trial this week...
wbrc.com
‘It’s a tragedy in our city:’ BCS superintendent addressing city gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools is continuing to mourn the death of 14-year-old Moriah Quib-Marquez who was shot and killed on the way to school Wednesday morning. Several BCS students have died by gun violence this year alone. It’s a problem that Superintendent Mark Sullivan says needs to...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
Opelika-Auburn News
Battle on all fronts: In Auburn, after Blanchard’s disappearance, fighters work to make a difference in women’s defense
Camille Smith thought back to her time growing up on the farm and realized caring for animals is what she does best. Now, the 24-year-old works in research, tending to animals at UAB. Her friends and family have played an essential role in supporting her since the alleged attack. “He...
