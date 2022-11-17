ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

2 in custody following police chase that spanned several counties

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two people are in custody following a police chase on I-65 South Monday morning. According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Vestavia Hills and ended in Jemison. Several area police departments assisted in the chase. No other information is available at this time. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Birmingham mother convicted in 2020 shooting death of adult son

A Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2020 shooting death of her 21-year-old son. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found 48-year-old Micia Sharika Gamble guilty of murder in shooting death of Tim’Darius Gamble. Micia Gamble’s boyfriend, 62-year-old Gregory Peck, pleaded guilty to the same charge last year...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Former Birmingham police detective guilty of capital murder in woman’s ‘love triangle’ death

A jury took less than an hour to find a former Birmingham police detective guilty in the “love triangle” shooting death of a woman she found with her common law husband. Alfreda Fluker, 42, was convicted of capital murder in the 2020 Germania Park slaying of 43-year-old Kanisha Nicole Fuller, and attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and common-law husband.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man killed in hit-and-run

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old Birmingham man was struck and killed by a vehicle over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Thomas Hudson was struck by a vehicle on the 6500 block of Aaron Aronov Drive in Fairfield. Hudson was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m. at the scene of the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man charged with death of 14-year-old girl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with capital murder following the death of a 14-year-old girl, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Bruce Lanier Austin, 37, of Birmingham, has been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of Moriah Quib-Marquez, who was shot and killed while inside a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

State inmate found dead in cell at Alabama prison

An Alabama state inmate was found dead in his private cell at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County, a coroner’s office reported early Friday. The victim, Antoine Devaugh Rudolph, 33, was found in his private cell unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates reported.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

One person dead in apartment shooting

One person is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Birmingham. Birmingham police were called at approximately 9:56 p.m. on Saturday night to Don L. West Manor Apartments regarding a person being shot. The victim, Zevin Lenard Patterson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Calera officer injured during police chase

CALERA, Ala. — A Calera police officer was injured early Monday during a chase trying to catch up to a felony suspect. Chief David Hyche said it happened while the officer was assisting another agency. The officer's injury is not life threatening but will require surgery. Hyche said the...
CALERA, AL
CBS 42

Deputies searching for missing 74-year-old Bibb County man

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 74-year-old Bibb County man. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Ray Coley was last seen on Nov. 13. Coley is described as a 5’9″ man who may be traveling in a white 2020 Toyota RAV4 with the tag […]
BIBB COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy