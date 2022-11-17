ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TxDMV unveils ‘major design overhaul’ of temp tags tied to widespread fraud

By Matt Grant
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38s5ai_0jEoQNKV00

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Following years of widespread fraud and KXAN investigations , the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles on Thursday announced a “major design overhaul” of its temporary paper tags.

As part of its ongoing crackdown on temporary tag abuse – which ballooned into a $200 million black market and allowed criminals to hide in untraceable “ghost cars” – the TxDMV said after months of working with law enforcement on a redesign, it came up with a “more complex and secure” tag. The agency last redesigned temporary tags in 2018 but that proved ineffective.

KXAN Investigates: Risky Rides

The new security features will include a new Texas flag watermark, enhanced dealer descriptions and font sizes along with “numerous pieces of embedded data and text” that will link to law enforcement databases.

For security purposes, the TxDMV did not reveal all the new security features, many of which will only be detectable to law enforcement.

New Texas temporary tag redesign. Officials have modified certain security elements depicted in this image so they cannot be digitally replicated. (TxDMV Photo)

“With the support of our law enforcement partners, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is setting a new standard for temporary tag security and design,” said TxDMV Executive Director Daniel Avitia in a statement.

Dealers will begin issuing the new tags on Dec. 9.

Data shows successes

Since 2020, the number of temporary tags issued in Texas have dropped, according to data KXAN obtained. It suggests recent fixes are working.

In January 2020, 422,154 tags were issued. That number jumped to 498,204 in January of 2021 and reached a high of 619,866 that April. This past January, it dropped to 375,070.

In September, it was 254,170.

TxDMV fights paper tag fraud with fingerprinting

Of the 30 dealer applications denied in the past two years, 27 were from this year. Dealer license revocations are also up. In 2020, 228 dealer licenses were revoked. In 2021, it was 229. In the first nine months of 2022, it’s 256.

The TxDMV credits improvements to measures the agency has taken along with the implementation of House Bill 3927 last fall. The new law allowed the agency to cap the number of tags that licensed Texas dealers can create. It also gave the agency the authority to immediately cut off access to its temporary tag database to any dealer suspected of fraud.

Most recently, following KXAN’s reporting, the TxDMV updated its policy and now requires fingerprint background checks for all dealers issuing tags in Texas.

‘Very easily manipulated’

Central Texas law enforcement deputy David Kohler, who previously testified before state lawmakers about temporary tags, praised the latest changes but still has concerns.

“I’m always optimistic about any positive changes that will help… law enforcement,” Kohler said. “I’m still very cautious of the fact that we’re still dealing with paper and tags that can very easily be manipulated using PDF software. And those tags are being sold illegally.”

Kohler showed KXAN a legitimate temporary tag he says he manipulated using PDF software to show how real and undetectable it looks. That tag had a hashtag in the license plate number and listed the owner as “Mickey Mouse” with an address of the TxDMV headquarters in Austin.

He said when the system generates a tag, it lets people save it as a PDF. He was able to use software to adjust it “to read whatever you want.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=005K66_0jEoQNKV00
    Deputy David Kohler manipulated a paper tag from a PDF the system generated (Courtesy David Kohler)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3pJj_0jEoQNKV00
    Deputy David Kohler manipulated a paper tag from a PDF the system generated, including saying it was registered to Mickey Mouse (Courtesy David Kohler)

“You still have the vulnerability of a legitimate paper tag being manipulated,” he warned, “and illegally being sold to unsuspecting victims in the state of Texas.”

He also said he recently took a photo of a car near Manor with a fake tag — which they could spot because “60 day permits do not exist.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsU5o_0jEoQNKV00
A fake paper tag found near Manor, Texas, that shows a 60-day permit, which doesn’t exist (Courtesy David Kohler)

When asked if the newly redesigned paper tags are still vulnerable, Kohler didn’t hesitate.

“Everything is vulnerable,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

‘Sick to my stomach’: Some doctor malpractice lawsuits kept quiet, even when patients die

For nearly a year, KXAN has investigated physicians with clean records on the Texas Medical Board's website, despite having a history of disciplinary actions. Now, we discovered that even when the courts determine a doctor is liable for medical malpractice — including cases where somebody died — patients and the public are often still left in the dark.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Boston

FBI urges public to 'remain vigilant' in Vineyard bank robbery search

VINEYARD HAVEN - The FBI is urging the public to "remain vigilant" as the search continues for three people wanted in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard.According to Tisbury police, three masked people robbed the Rockland Trust on Edgartown Road in Vineyard Haven just after 8 a.m. Thursday. They stole an employee's car and took off. No one was hurt."This continues to remain a very active investigation and the search for the suspects continues," a spokesperson for FBI Boston told WBZ-TV in a statement. "We urge the public to remain vigilant and to report any and all suspicious activity...
dallasexpress.com

New Deadly Drug Is Hitting Texas Streets

A new deadly drug is hitting Texas streets and exacerbating the ongoing fentanyl crisis currently ravaging the country, which The Dallas Express has been covering closely. Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” is a veterinary tranquilizer and muscle relaxer not approved for human use. However, it is now being linked to an increasing number of overdose cases around the country.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Carthage, Gilmer showdown headlines Black Friday playoff matchups in East Texas

There will be plenty of playoff action in East Texas on Black Friday. The Regional semifinals will be headlined by four big matchups. In 4A DII action, the top 2 teams in the state will meet up, with Carthage and Gilmer renewing their rivalry. The District of Doom will see a rematch between Kilgore and Lindale. The 5A DI action will be highlighted by No. 1 Longview meeting up with Port Arthur Memorial. In 2A, a rematch of last year’s Regional Championship will take place between No. 1 Timpson and Centerville.
GILMER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas schools win bass fishing tournament

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Local schools competed in the Texas High School Bass Association tournament at Lake Tawakoni with some placing in the top five. The goal of the Texas High School Bass Association is to provide venues where high school students have the opportunity to compete in organized tournaments while establishing strict guidelines and […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Boil water notice to be issued for parts of Payne Springs

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – East Cedar Creek Fresh Water Supply District will issue a boil water notice once water pressure is restored after crews finish repairing a water main break. The following areas will be under a boil water notice: Cedar Branch Park (South portion) Subdivisions located on Double Bridge Road Timber Bay Grandview […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy