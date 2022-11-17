ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

umterps.com

Maryland Captures Hall Of Fame Tip-Off Championship With 88-70 Win Over Miami

UNCASVILLE, CT – Maryland stayed perfect as the Terps captured the 2022 Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship Title with a convincing 88-70 victory over Miami on Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena. Kevin Willard extended his program-best start to a coaching career with Maryland to 5-0 in defeating a team that advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight last season.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Face Old ACC Foe Miami For Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Championship

COLLEGE PARK, MD - After a blistering win over Saint Louis on Saturday, the Maryland men's basketball team (4-0) takes on former ACC foe Miami (4-0) at Mohegan Sun Arena in the championship game of the 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. The opening tip is slated for 1 p.m., and the game will be televised on ESPN. Fans can listen to the Maryland Sports Network (1300 AM - Baltimore, The TEAM 980 AM - Washington, D.C., One Maryland App) with Matt Noble and Chris Knoche calling the action.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Match Preview: Maryland at No. 14 Cornell in the NCAA Second Round

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- The Maryland men's soccer team will travel to No. 14 Cornell in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Kickoff from Berman Field is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. ncaa Tournament notes. FINDING HIS VOYCE. Former...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Fall to Michigan on Senior Night

Box Score COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland (15-15, 6-12 BIG) followed up a huge win over No. 5 Ohio State with a 3-1 loss against Michigan (16-12, 7-11 BIG), 26-28, 25-22, 25-23, 25-11 on Saturday night at XFINITY Center. Despite their consistent energy and effort, fueled by a lively home crowd, the Terps dropped the final three frames after an exciting first set victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
umterps.com

Terps Battle No. 2 Ohio State To End In 43-30 Loss

COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland led No. 2 Ohio State at halftime and battled the Buckeyes to the very end as the Terps suffered a 43-30 defeat at SECU Stadium. Deonte Banks blocked a Buckeye extra point and Jakorian Bennett returned it for two points to bring the Terps within 33-23 with 12:29 left in the fourth. The Terp offense took advantage of that momentum and drove 74 yards down the field in seven plays, highlighted by a beautiful ball from Taulia Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett for 49 yards – a pass that made Tagovailoa the program leader in career passing yards. The Terps faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line that looked like it was going nowhere until Tagovailoa extended the play and found Jeshaun Jones in the back of the end zone, making it a 33-30 game with 9:49 left to play.
COLUMBUS, OH
umterps.com

Maryland Shocks No. 5 Ohio State In 3-1 Upset

The top blocking team in the nation put on a show with 16 total blocks led by Anastasia Russ' 10 blocks, one off her season high. Russ also had seven kills. The Terps took control of the second set with an 8-0 run and won the set 25-15, taking 10 of the last 11 points in the set after trailing 15-14. Ricks' kill finished the set with authority. Maryland hit .324 in the set as Dowler piled 13 assists in the set.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Three Takeaways From Maryland Men’s Basketball’s First Three Games

The Maryland men’s basketball team is undefeated through head coach Kevin Willard’s first three games with the program. Maryland dominated its first three nonconference matchups (Niagara, Western Carolina and Binghamton) and seemed to build more chemistry with each game. The schedule now becomes more difficult, with a game against Saint Louis (Nov. 19) next on the docket.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Spun

Pigeons Have Invaded Field At College Football Game Today

The Duke-Pitt football matchup on Saturday has some unwanted visitors on the field. A flock of pigeons has invaded the field at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium. The birds don't seem to care about the ACC matchup going on around them — sitting on the field between plays and flying around during a kickoff.
PITTSBURGH, PA
umterps.com

Maryland Field Hockey Season Comes To A Close In NCAA Final Four

STORRS, CT – The No. 2 Terps' phenomenal season came to a heartbreaking close in the NCAA Semifinals with a 2-1 loss to No. 3 Northwestern on Friday afternoon at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex. Maryland finished the season with a 19-4 record, including winning the Big Ten Championship.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Dank and dreary: Shepherd loses first time in 2022 to Indiana

INDIANA, Pa. — The scene at barren Miller Stadium slowly moved from “gloom in the afternoon” to “gloom at night” at the PSAC championship football game. It was typical western Pennsylvania November weather with its constant light rain and 47-degree temperature partially brought forward by the remnants of Hurricane Nicole.
INDIANA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senior duo sparks Bethel Park volleyball team to successful season

Best friends Grace Lejeck and Sophie Puzausky proved to be a dynamic force for the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. Lejeck, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, and Puzausky, a 5-11 senior right-side hitter, were chosen second-team all-WPIAL and first-team all-section. “Sophie and Grace both started since their freshman year. They...
BETHEL PARK, PA

