COLLEGE PARK, MD -- Maryland led No. 2 Ohio State at halftime and battled the Buckeyes to the very end as the Terps suffered a 43-30 defeat at SECU Stadium. Deonte Banks blocked a Buckeye extra point and Jakorian Bennett returned it for two points to bring the Terps within 33-23 with 12:29 left in the fourth. The Terp offense took advantage of that momentum and drove 74 yards down the field in seven plays, highlighted by a beautiful ball from Taulia Tagovailoa to Rakim Jarrett for 49 yards – a pass that made Tagovailoa the program leader in career passing yards. The Terps faced a fourth-and-goal from the one-yard line that looked like it was going nowhere until Tagovailoa extended the play and found Jeshaun Jones in the back of the end zone, making it a 33-30 game with 9:49 left to play.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO