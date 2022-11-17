Read full article on original website
Infinity Winning
4d ago
what is wrong with some of you men? I personally believe killing especially, berating and even hating a person you married should say something about you. you married the person. Soo I think it's only fair to let them live theyre life even if it's after one of you leaves. ooh yeah, some of y'all kill for finances and that's beyond pathetic. that's why bachelors and bachelorettes are more cautious in marriage matters these days
Reply
4
Related
Miami-Dade police officer charged with DUI in Hollywood
MIAMI - Leopold Louis said nothing as he was released from the Broward County Jail. The 5-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of driving his police cruiser drunk. Investigators pulled him over on Federal Highway, just north of downtown Hollywood. He's accused of a hit-and-run, a few blocks away at North 20th Avenue and Polk Street. CBS4 searched the neighborhood Monday afternoon for more information about what happened. Officers say he failed a field sobriety test and blew a .21 when his blood alcohol level was checked. In bond court, the charges were read against the officer, setting a one thousand dollar bond. Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement, saying in part, "This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection. I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust." CBS4 tried speaking to Louis. The woman who answered the door said, "No comment." Louis is relieved of duty with pay while the investigation continues.
WPBF News 25
Family of Stanley Davis III files wrongful death lawsuit against city of Boynton Beach, former officer
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The family of Stanley Davis III has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Boynton Beach and the former police officer involved in his death. Civil Rights Attorney Benjamin Crump filed the wrongful death lawsuit this week. According to the lawsuit, Mark Sohn's...
NBC Miami
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street. Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
cbs12.com
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
NBC Miami
Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac
Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
NBC Miami
Boy Injured in Homestead Car Shootout Remains Hospitalized as Investigation Continues
A 12-year-old boy injured in a shootout involving two cars in Homestead over the weekend remained hospitalized as an investigation into the incident was ongoing. Homestead Police officials said the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was involved in a rolling shootout near the 400 block of Southwest 8th Avenue Saturday afternoon.
cw34.com
Deputy arrested for violent confrontation, convicted of lesser crimes, now in more trouble
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A former deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office got into big trouble when he didn't follow the old idiom, "Don’t bite the hand that feeds you." He was convicted of choking a pool service repairman who fixed his pool for...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
NBC Miami
Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo
Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
margatetalk.com
Margate Crime Update: Stolen Muscle Car and Stabbing at Pool Hall
Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Nov. 12, 2022. A Burglary Residence was reported on E River Dr on 11/14/2022. The suspect is a bald man in his 50s, skinny and tall, wearing all black. He entered the victim’s carport and stole her bicycle (GT Aggressor Pro, black/blue in color, approximate value $400 to $500).
NBC Miami
BSO Investigates Rollover Crash After Armed Driver Flees on Foot in Lauderdale Lakes
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened in Lauderdale Lakes on Saturday. Officials received a call reporting a rollover crash near North State Road 7 and Northwest 19th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 11:51 a.m. BSO Lauderdale Lakes deputies and BSO Fire Rescue responded to the scene.
NBC Miami
Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO
Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
NBC Miami
North Miami Beach House Riddled With Bullets in Drive-By Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a North Miami Beach home riddled with bullets Monday morning. North Miami Beach Police officials said the shooting happened at a home in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place shortly before 7 a.m. Several shots were fired into the residence but...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
NBC Miami
FHP Search For Suspect After Man Fatally Struck by Car in SW Miami-Dade
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash Saturday that left a man dead in SW Miami-Dade, officials said. The crash occurred near the intersection of Bird Road and Southwest 89th Avenue on Saturday night. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed the victim died on the scene, the FHP said. A...
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
Alleged Jerry Thomas Elementary School incident fabricated, police say
Jupiter police said Saturday that the alleged incident involving an eleven-year-old girl who was grabbed by an unknown man while walking home from Jerry Thomas Elementary School was fabricated.
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Homestead Shootout: Police
A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Homestead Police Department. Officers say the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was caught in a rolling shootout around the 400 block of SW 8th avenue. Moments...
WPBF News 25
Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead
PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
Comments / 3