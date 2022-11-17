ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Infinity Winning
4d ago

what is wrong with some of you men? I personally believe killing especially, berating and even hating a person you married should say something about you. you married the person. Soo I think it's only fair to let them live theyre life even if it's after one of you leaves. ooh yeah, some of y'all kill for finances and that's beyond pathetic. that's why bachelors and bachelorettes are more cautious in marriage matters these days

CBS Miami

Miami-Dade police officer charged with DUI in Hollywood

MIAMI - Leopold Louis said nothing as he was released from the Broward County Jail.  The 5-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of driving his police cruiser drunk. Investigators pulled him over on Federal Highway, just north of downtown Hollywood. He's accused of a hit-and-run, a few blocks away at North 20th Avenue and Polk Street. CBS4 searched the neighborhood Monday afternoon for more information about what happened. Officers say he failed a field sobriety test and blew a .21 when his blood alcohol level was checked.  In bond court, the charges were read against the officer, setting a one thousand dollar bond. Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement, saying in part, "This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection.  I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust." CBS4 tried speaking to Louis. The woman who answered the door said, "No comment." Louis is relieved of duty with pay while the investigation continues. 
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac

Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested Over a Year After Woman's Shooting Death at Miami Condo

Police arrested a man in connection with the deadly shooting of a woman inside a downtown Miami condo over a year ago. Haider Rana, 24, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Maame Amuah after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Over the weekend, a judge ordered Rana to stay in jail with no bond.
MIAMI, FL
margatetalk.com

Margate Crime Update: Stolen Muscle Car and Stabbing at Pool Hall

Through our joint effort with the Margate Police Department to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Margate’s crime and arrests through Nov. 12, 2022. A Burglary Residence was reported on E River Dr on 11/14/2022. The suspect is a bald man in his 50s, skinny and tall, wearing all black. He entered the victim’s carport and stole her bicycle (GT Aggressor Pro, black/blue in color, approximate value $400 to $500).
MARGATE, FL
NBC Miami

Girl Found Safe After Going Missing in Tamarac: BSO

Authorities have found a girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, had reportedly gone missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. Officials later said the girl...
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured in Homestead Shootout: Police

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition after being shot Saturday afternoon, according to the Homestead Police Department. Officers say the boy was shot while he was inside a car that was caught in a rolling shootout around the 400 block of SW 8th avenue. Moments...
HOMESTEAD, FL
WPBF News 25

Overnight shooting in Pahokee leaves one dead

PAHOKEE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Pahokee that happened early Saturday morning. Deputies responded to the scene at 12:45 a.m. in the 400 block of North Cocoanut Road. Multiple shootings: Man injured in West Palm Beach after string of shootings in...
PAHOKEE, FL

