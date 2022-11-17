MIAMI - Leopold Louis said nothing as he was released from the Broward County Jail. The 5-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of driving his police cruiser drunk. Investigators pulled him over on Federal Highway, just north of downtown Hollywood. He's accused of a hit-and-run, a few blocks away at North 20th Avenue and Polk Street. CBS4 searched the neighborhood Monday afternoon for more information about what happened. Officers say he failed a field sobriety test and blew a .21 when his blood alcohol level was checked. In bond court, the charges were read against the officer, setting a one thousand dollar bond. Meanwhile, the Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement, saying in part, "This officer placed the public in danger in the same vehicle that the community has entrusted as a symbol of protection. I will not tolerate any representative of the Miami-Dade Police Department to jeopardize the community's trust." CBS4 tried speaking to Louis. The woman who answered the door said, "No comment." Louis is relieved of duty with pay while the investigation continues.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO