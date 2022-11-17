Read full article on original website
Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee
The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
LHS Air Force JR ROTC Cadets Helped Save Ole Miss Fan Suffering from a Stroke
When Lafayette High Lafayette High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadets Dustin Beard and Casey Ferguson helped an older man who appeared to be having major health issues at a recent Ole Miss football game, they kept their heroic efforts quiet and remained humble. However, last week word got out.
Thanksgiving Holiday Closings, Trash Collection and More
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, most government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and garbage collection will change slightly. Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday in the city and in the county will be picked up on Wednesday by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste. Friday’s trash...
Little Warmer This Week but Rain is Expected for Thanksgiving, Egg Bowl
Temperatures are expected to climb a bit this week, bringing fall back to north Mississippi. That’s the good news. The bad news — looks like it could be a rainy Thanksgiving Day and Egg Bowl. According to the National Weather Service, today will be sunny with a high...
UM Art Historian Awarded Chair of Excellence
Kris Belden-Adams, associate professor of art history at the University of Mississippi, will spend the next academic year teaching and advancing her research into the history and theory of photography as the Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History at the University of Memphis. “I am honored and...
Ole Miss Drops Road Matchup Against Arkansas
The Ole Miss rushing attack was out in full force on a cold night in Fayetteville, but early success from the Razorbacks proved too big of a hill to climb as Arkansas came away with the 42-27 win on Saturday night. Despite Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) receiving two huge...
