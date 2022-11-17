ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Hundreds Wait in the Cold for Free Coffee

The LOU community is serious about coffee – especially free coffee. Hundreds lined up at Oxford’s new Dunkin’ Donuts with hopes of being one of the 200 first customers to receive free coffee for a year. The new coffee shop opened for the first time on Friday.
Thanksgiving Holiday Closings, Trash Collection and More

Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, most government offices will be closed Thursday and Friday and garbage collection will change slightly. Garbage pickup normally scheduled for Thursday in the city and in the county will be picked up on Wednesday by Oxford Environmental Services and Lafayette County Solid Waste. Friday’s trash...
UM Art Historian Awarded Chair of Excellence

Kris Belden-Adams, associate professor of art history at the University of Mississippi, will spend the next academic year teaching and advancing her research into the history and theory of photography as the Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History at the University of Memphis. “I am honored and...
Ole Miss Drops Road Matchup Against Arkansas

The Ole Miss rushing attack was out in full force on a cold night in Fayetteville, but early success from the Razorbacks proved too big of a hill to climb as Arkansas came away with the 42-27 win on Saturday night. Despite Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3 SEC) receiving two huge...
