numberfire.com
Tobias Harris (hip) out for Sixers' Saturday matchup
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (hip) will not play in Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harris will sit his second straight game with left hip soreness. In a matchup versus a Minnesota unit allowing a 112.0 defensive rating, Danuel House should see more minutes on Saturday. House's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Derrick White playing with Celtics' second unit on Monday night
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White is not starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. White will come off the bench after Marcus Smart was named Monday's starting guard. In 23.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project White to produce 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Bears' Justin Fields (shoulder, hamstring) to undergo further evaluation
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will undergo further evaluation for his shoulder and hamstring injuries following the team's Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Fields appeared to suffer a hamstring injury on the Bears' final drive before taking a hit and landing hard on his non-throwing shoulder. He was spotted being carted to the locker room shortly after the game concluded, and will likely undergo further testing to determine the severity of his injuries.
numberfire.com
Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play Monday
The Orlando Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Carter Jr. will miss a second straight contest as he deals with a foot injury, but he does seem to be close to a return. His absence should lock Mo Bamba into the starting lineup again tonight.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Monday's lineup against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his fourth start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with elbow soreness. In 35.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 36.0 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes 21.6...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday starting on Monday, MarJon Beauchamp to bench
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday is starting in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Holiday is back in Milwaukee's starting lineup after MarJon Beauchamp was sent to the bench. In 30.0 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Holiday to score 32.2 FanDuel points. Holiday's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Update: Goran Dragic (shoulder) has returned for Bulls Monday
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (shoulder) has returned to Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. Dragic suffered a shoulder injury in Monday's game against the Celtics but was able to return to the game. Dragic suffered his injury in the first half of Monday's game before scoring a point, and...
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo starting for shorthanded Warriors Monday
Head coach Steve Kerr announced that Donte DiVincenzo will start for the Golden State Warriors in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. DiVincenzo will make his first start of the season Monday as the Warriors let most of their starters rest in the second leg of a back-to-back. Our...
numberfire.com
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com
Denver's Nikola Jokic (illness) doubtful on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. After a three game absence for health protocol reasons, Jokic's status remains in doubt on Tuesday. Expect DeAndre Jordan to see more minutes against a Pistons' team allowing a 117.7 defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Zion Williamson (foot) starting in Pelicans' Monday lineup for inactive Trey Murphy (foot)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (foot) is starting in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Williamson will be active on Monday night after the Pelicans' star missed three games with a right foot contusion. In 34.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williamson to score 40.5 FanDuel points. Williamson's...
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams playing off Thunder's bench on Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams is not starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Williams will play a bench role on Monday night after the Thunder picked Kenrich Williams as Monday's starter. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 289.4 minutes this season, Williams is producing 0.81 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
numberfire.com
Suns' Chris Paul (heel) out again on Tuesday
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (heel) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul continues to deal with a heel injury and will remain sidelined on Tuesday. His next chance to return will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Look for Cam Payne to continue to start with Paul sidelined.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves
The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
