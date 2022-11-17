ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Mountain lion on loose in Hesperia; 'please avoid the park,' city asks

By Charlie McGee, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30vxM0_0jEoOcag00

A mountain lion roaming Hesperia Lake Park prompted a warning by the city Thursday morning against messing around with the wild feline.

The City of Hesperia posted a “Wildlife Advisory” on Facebook shortly after 10 a.m. stating: “There is a mountain lion at Hesperia Lake Park. Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the animal and visitors, please avoid the park if possible. Residents are reminded never to approach wildlife for any reason.”

The Hesperia Recreation and Park District reiterated a plea to “use caution while visiting Hesperia Lake Park today” in its own Facebook post at noon. The city hadn’t posted an update or responded to a request for comment as of 2 p.m., suggesting the lion hadn’t left the recreational area after a few hours.

Random appearances of mountain lions aren’t new to civilized grounds ranging from backyards to trees in Hesperia and the broader High Desert.

Some social-media users prospected that Thursday’s appearance may stem from the lion reaping a recent stock-up of trout in Hesperia Lake. Some prospected on a gloomier cause of commercial development driving the mountain cat from its natural habitat. Others leaned into a pet-friendly explanation. “I wanna die happy petting a big cat,” one Facebook user commented on the City of Hesperia’s post soon after a separate comment: “It needs cuddles!!”

It's unclear if any photos had been taken documenting the mountain lion during its Hesperia venture as of midday Thursday.

Charlie McGee covers California’s High Desert for the Daily Press, focusing on the city of Barstow and its surrounding communities. He is also a Report for America corps member with The GroundTruth Project, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and worldwide. McGee may be reached at 760-955-5341 or cmcgee@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @bycharliemcgee.

Comments / 6

Bree.F
4d ago

ya they're being ran out from their homes by the new project going on that no one here even wanted to begin with!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two people were killed and another was airlifted after a traffic collision shortly after midnight in Victorville. It happened at about 12:26 am, on Monday, November 21, 2022, on Bear Valley Road, east of Mesa Linda Street/Eagle Ranch Parkway, and involved a white 2015 Buick Verano and a silver 2007 Subaru Impreza.
VICTORVILLE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

Leaders across Coachella Valley are reacting to the tragic news many of us woke up to learn: an overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub has killed at least five and left 18 others hurt in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sunday morning, leaders throughout the desert area are responding on social media. My heart is with The post Coachella Valley leaders send messages of condolence, outrage in response to deadly shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs appeared first on KESQ.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KTLA.com

Mountain lion captured on video in Hesperia; warning issued

Authorities in San Bernardino County are asking the public to avoid a popular park after a mountain lion sighting Thursday morning. Hector Ambriz recorded a brief video of the cougar as it strolled along the shore at Hesperia Lake Park. “Authorities are monitoring the animal. For the safety of the...
HESPERIA, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Victorville, CA

If you are looking for one of the best places to travel with kids, a visit to Victorville, California, is definitely a must. It’s a place that offers a variety of activities for kids and families who want a fun adventure or a relaxing day out. Nestled between the...
VICTORVILLE, CA
foxla.com

Gas prices in California keep dropping - how long will it last?

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped 3.5 cents Sunday to $5.316, its lowest amount since Sept. 7. The average price has dropped 43 times in 46 days since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, decreasing $1.178, including 4.1 cents Saturday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 19.6 cents less than one week ago and 60.9 cents lower than one month ago, but 61.8 cents more than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
county17.com

Foot found in Yellowstone thermal pool belonged to California man

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Federal investigators have determined that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring earlier this year belonged to a California man, and have announced that the investigation is now closed. According to the National Park Service, the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼

Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man from Coachella in connection to a Moreno Valley homicide. The suspect was arrested for two counts of murder and booked at the John Benoit Detention Center. On Friday, deputies from the Moreno Valley Station responded to a report of a shooting near Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 The post Coachella man arrested in connection with Moreno Valley homicide￼ appeared first on KESQ.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
z1077fm.com

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
HeySoCal

Senior suffering cognitive decline surrenders 72 dogs in Cabazon

A Cabazon senior suffering cognitive decline surrendered more than 70 dogs to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, which impounded the canines Wednesday with the help of personnel from animal rescue organizations. “This was an example of someone who was truly in need of our help,” Department of Animal...
CABAZON, CA
CBS LA

Student brings firearm to Moreno Valley elementary school

School resource officers managed to safely secure possession of a firearm that a student brought to school on Thursday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. No students or staff members at the elementary school located on the 13400 block of Kitching Street in Moreno Valley were threatened or injured. It's unclear why the student decided to bring the firearm to school but Riverside County sheriffs said that the firearm "was improperly stored at the student's home, allowing easy accessibility for the student to take to school."The parents of the student will face criminal charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriffs Department.The department added that parents or guardians who fail to properly store firearms could face criminal charges or even arrest. Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged by the department to call Sgt. Jerry Franchville of the Moreno Valley Station at at 951-486-6700.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy