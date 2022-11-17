New Singapore-based production company HiJack Pictures is being launched by distributor and producer Clover Films and J Team Productions, the company controlled by the country’s most commercially successful filmmaker Jack Neo. HiJack will be equally owned by the two parties and sets itself the mission to “produce quality content that appeals to the global audience.” The new company’s board directors are Clover Films founders Lim Teck and Paulyn Chua and J Team’s Neo and Irene Kng. “We hope to nurture a new generation of Singaporean filmmakers, to produce commercially viable content which also connects with the audience. We hope to work with...

39 MINUTES AGO