The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Brutally Honest Admission On Auburn Job

Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is very much aware of the speculation of that he could be a top target for the Auburn job once the season concludes. And after Saturday's beatdown loss, the 47-year-old attempted to address those rumors. Telling 247Sports:. Like I said, I love being here. I mean,...
OXFORD, MS
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Cade Cunningham out indefinitely with shin injury

The Detroit Pistons’ season isn’t off to a great start, and it isn’t getting any better. Cade Cunningham, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, reportedly is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin. The 21-year-old guard will be out indefinitely as he considers treatment options, which include either surgery or rest.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Blowout loss to Cowboys gives 8-2 Vikings historic point differential

The Minnesota Vikings are tied for the second-best record in the NFL. And they also have a negative point differential. The previously one-loss Vikings were embarrassed in front of their home crowd on Sunday with a 40-3 blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Things got so ugly at U.S. Bank Stadium that CBS cut away from the national broadcast in the third quarter to show most of the country the Bengals-Steelers game instead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Fields dislocated shoulder, status vs. Jets uncertain

Justin Fields dislocated his left shoulder on Sunday during the Bears-Falcons game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. This explains further why head coach Matt Eberflus did not rule out the idea of keeping Fields out for the rest of the year. He declared him "day-to-day," but did not rule out the option of shutting the second-year quarterback down.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

When is the Chicago Bears' bye week?

The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak. The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14. As of this writing, that's three weeks away. Here's the remaining schedule for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Teven Jenkins didn't play against the Falcons

Teven Jenkins has been a revelation for the Bears at right guard this season. After a tumultuous summer that included a demotion to third-string reps and trade rumors, Jenkins settled in nicely to a position he’d never played before. Now, he’s arguably the team’s most consistent blocker in both the run game and pass game. So when the Bears announced that Jenkins, who is nursing a hip injury, managed to squeeze in a full practice on Friday and was active to play against the Falcons on Sunday, it seemed like great news for the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Kmet makes highlight reel, one-handed catch

Cole Kmet made a dazzling one-handed catch during the second quarter of the Bears-Falcons game on Sunday. The one-handed catch gave the Bears a first down with a 24-yard pickup. The third-year tight end has played exceptionally better than he did to start the season. He's been much more involved...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Sidney Crosby recorded his first goal in Chicago

Late in the third period of the Blackhawks-Penguins game on Sunday, Sidney Crosby rebounded his shot, deeked Arvid Söderblom, and scored a go-ahead goal for Pittsburgh. That goal, on the night the Blackhawks officially raised Marian Hossa's No. 81 to the rafters, marked Crosby's first career goal in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

